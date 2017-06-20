Some call the new vaccine racist, but scientists are starting human trials of a vaccine designed to stop antisocial behaviors. "The police asked us to come up for something to stop the rampant increase in crime. They asked if it were possible to create a vaccine to stop certain behaviors linked to crime, and we figured we would give it a try," says Dr. Jason Smith of Area Research Center.

Activist groups are asking that the trials be stopped. Damien Jones of the Liberty Action League says, "We don't know what this vaccine will do. Will it target minorities? I am also concerned it may become mandatory. This is a an infringement on human rights and freedoms. We will sue to try to stop this if we must. It is not right."

Other critics believe the vaccine might be a form of mind control, control public behavior, or wipe out minority culture. Lakiesha Smith, a local activist for minority rights, says, "There are rumors that this vaccine will target things like 'sagging,' machismo, being nosy, dating outside one's own race, begging for money, speaking with certain accents, or desiring to take drugs. Where is the freedom?"

The research center says that the vaccines are designed to help reduce certain types of bacteria which cause antisocial behavior. There are still more questions than answers as to what this vaccine will do. According to Smith, "We believe this will reduce violence, addiction, hypersexuality and the need to give into peer pressure."

There are many questions about this new vaccine and the Food and Drug Administration has declined to comment, saying it is not their place to comment on active drug trials.