[PP] -- Doctors at Regional Hospital are baffled at the birth of an infant with purple skin and green hair. Neither of her parents have such features.

According to pediatrician, Dr. Tanya Morgan, the baby seems to be completely healthy, despite her appearance. "All vital signs are normal and there are no apparent abnormalities." Toxicology reports show no evidence of recreational drug use. Duke University is doing genetic research using DNA and blood collected from the infant.

The parents say they will love this girl and raise her just like they would any other baby girl. The challenges that this baby will face in life are yet to be seen.