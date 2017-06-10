Written by Purple Girl
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Girls, Birth, Purple

Saturday, 10 June 2017

image for Girl born with purple skin
One of the girl's hands

[PP] -- Doctors at Regional Hospital are baffled at the birth of an infant with purple skin and green hair. Neither of her parents have such features.

According to pediatrician, Dr. Tanya Morgan, the baby seems to be completely healthy, despite her appearance. "All vital signs are normal and there are no apparent abnormalities." Toxicology reports show no evidence of recreational drug use. Duke University is doing genetic research using DNA and blood collected from the infant.

The parents say they will love this girl and raise her just like they would any other baby girl. The challenges that this baby will face in life are yet to be seen.

Make Purple Girl's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 4?

8 16 2 19
45 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more