Durham, NC [PP] -- On Monday, Dook University released what may be a first for modern science, a therapeutic cigarette which very well could cure some forms of cancer.

Dr. Ralph Jones, director of research says, "This is groundbreaking research, the first of its kind. This device is indistinguishable from an regular cigarette, but what makes it unique is that it has shown in our preliminary tests that it may be capable of treating or even reversing some forms of lung cancer."

The FDA remains skeptical, but has granted limited approval for medical tests. John Smith, of the FDA, says, "This seems like a dream for smokers, but we have to wait for the outcomes of the studies. If it passes our rigorous standards, then it may become available as a prescription product."

Legal analyst, Tom Owen, says that this cigarette could have an impact on smoking laws. "Places that ban smoking may be required to allow the use of this prescription cigarette."

Smokers advocates all across the state see this as helpful to their cause, and the head of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture believes that this may help the state's ailing economy.

This product, if it gains necessary FDA approval, may be available at your local pharmacy within a year.