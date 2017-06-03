Written by Al N.
Rating:
Saturday, 3 June 2017

image for Scientists Work On Brain-Ray to Cure Trump
"For the sake of us all, we pray to God the brain-ray works!" said Scientist #4.

Science Town, USA Ever since Trump took office, a secret organization, the Scientists for Sanity, have been working on a brain ray for Trump.

"We knew right away that there was something seriously wrong with Trump the moment he started campaigning. We never organized before he got the nomination because we just couldn't believe he could possibly win!" said the secret head of the S for S, Scientist #1.

"As soon as he won, we could tell by his demeanor that his illness was intensifying and we didn't have much time," spoke Scientist #2.

"Yes, so we have been working on a brain-ray we could give to George Wills to use on Trump" spoke Scientist #3. "We just wish we could use it on all the citizens who voted for him!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

