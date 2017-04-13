Science Town, U.S.A. Just as Trump was ready to announce a press conference stating that he had proof that global warming wasn't true, the BBC released a beguiling story.

"It seems that Trump kidnapped three of the world's top climatologists and tortured them until they would give a statement denying global warming" spoke a BBC reporter.

"The tough part was getting the scientists to testify on camera about global warming and be believable" continued the reporter. One kept crossing his fingers on camera and one could not stop himself from making funny faces. The third one couldn't stop laughing" concluded the report.

Trump never had the press conference.