Tuesday, 7 March 2017

image for Trump Fires Science
If this is you, you probably might want to start training for a new profession, like Bell Boy or something.

Science Town, USA President Trump announced in his third press conference today that he has fired everybody connected to Science fields, because he feels Science has in his words, "Failed us for the LAST TIME!!!

"Who is always crying about Global Warming? Who held back those three black ladies in Hidden Figures? Who invented computers I can't figure out? Who was supposed to cure Cancer and get us to Mars by now?

SCIENCE!! IT'S ALL SCIENCE AND THEIR FAILING!! Always failing, aren't you Science? Well we are tired of it and WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!!

So, I'm putting you on notice right now Science--YOU ARE FIRED!!! We are going to start all over again, right at the beginning.

So, BTW, it's not going to be any of that Big Bang Theory stuff when we start at the beginning, although Ivanka likes that show so it can't be too bad. She really has some great jewelry at great prices too.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

