Written by Jaggedone
Topics: Aliens, Earth, Humans, Planets

Thursday, 23 February 2017

image for Astronomers discover planets that look like Earth! However, do we need another one?
Now be honest; would they really want to meet us?

Thank the heavens (literally) that the seven planets discovered by astronomers are so far away, it would take roughly 770000 years to get there, because we really do not need another planet like ours!

Jaggedone, sent his favourite scientific, underground CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) reporter, H.G.Wellingtons-Boots, to a giant telescope somewhere on the planet, and he managed to get the following opinion from Nutty Greek Professor, Dr. Aristotle Whouzo, a regular piss artist too, and here it is:

"I really do not understand what all the fuss is, BURP, these planets are so far away from earth that even in my wildest dreams could I imagine them being inhabited by people like us, BURP, and to be honest, please, no fucking more humans, it's bad enough here, BURPP!"

So there you have it, even if we could ever reach the planets, which resemble slightly our wonderful planet here, and there should be life? Who the fuck wants to welcome humans, and who in their right minds would want to find aliens similar to us?

Maybe Kim Jong-Un should answer that one or his best mate Dennis Rodman! Now that's a "dunking genial idea!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

