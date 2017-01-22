Written by Al N.
Sunday, 22 January 2017

image for Trump Proposes a Revival of NASA to Conquer Space and Claim It All For America!
People have often remarked that Trump only smiles if he has made money somehow or if he's screwed someone over.

Washington, DC President Trump gave a press conference to announce that he had signed an executive order permitting him to control future space exploration, and to stake legal claims to anything found.

"I don't think it's unfair to give the person who thought of this great idea a 'finder's fee' of about 16.5% of the value of anything gained from the space exploration. And I, as that person, will claim the finder's fee on behalf of the American people, although I'll keep the money myself. I'll put it in my blind trust" said Trump.

With the mention of "blind trust," the whole Trump family burst out laughing and that was the end of the press conference.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

