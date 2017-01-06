Relying on his own super-duper-secret intelligence sources, Donald Trump has revealed what he knows about the Roswell Incident, an event in 1947 where some claim the US military covered up the crash of an alien spaceship and the death of two alien passengers.

President Trump, himself suspected of being an over sized Oompa Loompah, spoke at an anti-FBI rally about his former rival.

"You have to look at the year 1947, and remember that number--you will be seeing it now that I've told people about it--but that's the year they claimed Hillary was 'born' or whatever."

Anne Coulter was whipsawed by the press for supposedly using a number that is a coded reference to White supremacists, but the Skeletor look-alike said she was referencing 1947 when she defended herself on the Bill Maher Show.

"I said 1947, because that's the year of the alien incident in Roswell, New Mexico, and the same year Hillary Clinton was supposedly born. Now you do the research like I did and you'll find there were three aliens in Roswell, but the reports also say there were only two bodies. So where is the third? The surviving alien is where Hillary gets her alien lineage."

Before Coulter could spout any more craziness, Maher interrupted her to cast doubts on the story.

"I think some 400 lb. guy on his couch recently saw that Hillary was born the same year as the Roswell incident and just made this up, because there has never been any inkling of this "Spawner" conspiracy before Donald Trump released his own intelligence, of which I doubt he really has any."

The hashtags #1947 and #spawner are blowing up on social media as patriots continue to discover the truth about Hillary.