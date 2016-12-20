Written by Al N.
Rating:
Tuesday, 20 December 2016

image for Trump Buys Asteroid Belt, Will Name Them All After Cabinet Rejects
"Just think!" tweeted Trump."Everything from Mars to Jupiter is mine!"

Science Town, USA Donald Trump, President-Elect of the United States and self-professed Billionaire, has just announced that he has purchased the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter in our Solar System.

"I know it seems a bit extravagant," said Trump. "But I wanted to get something for all the little people that helped in my campaign. And so it came to me, little planets! So Melanie or whatever her name is and I and the kids will spend Christmas vacation naming all the little rocks in the Donald Trump Asteroid Belt after anyone who donated a qualified amount to the campaign!

"Just because I had to dip into the U.S. Treasury reserves for a little bit to swing the deal for Christmas doesn't mean I won't pay some of it back!" Trump tweeted.

"So Merry Christmas suckers! Ha Ha Ha! I mean Ho Ho Ho!" tweeted Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

