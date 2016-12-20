Science Town, USA Donald Trump, President-Elect of the United States and self-professed Billionaire, has just announced that he has purchased the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter in our Solar System.

"I know it seems a bit extravagant," said Trump. "But I wanted to get something for all the little people that helped in my campaign. And so it came to me, little planets! So Melanie or whatever her name is and I and the kids will spend Christmas vacation naming all the little rocks in the Donald Trump Asteroid Belt after anyone who donated a qualified amount to the campaign!

"Just because I had to dip into the U.S. Treasury reserves for a little bit to swing the deal for Christmas doesn't mean I won't pay some of it back!" Trump tweeted.

"So Merry Christmas suckers! Ha Ha Ha! I mean Ho Ho Ho!" tweeted Trump.