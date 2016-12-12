Two weeks ago, at trump tower, a basement renovation was well underway when a tyrannosaurus rex skull was found under the third level of the basement. It took about five days, and extensive testing to confirm that the find was legitimately a T-Rex. At which point the New York Museum of Natural History requested to buy the skeleton and send a team to excavate it.

The offer was brought to Mr. Trump directly, but it was denied. In a later press release, Mr. Trump said:

"I have considered the museums offer, and after almost no consideration, I have decided to decline. I was offered two million dollars for the body. Way too small. That's pocket change to a billionaire like me. You hear that, Hillary, billionaire. They're going to have to give me at least a half a billion for me to give up my new favorite lobby decoration"

Although all of the bones did not make it out of the excavation, Mr. Trump was sure that he was right in his decision to use a backhoe to "speed up the process."

the bones that were missing were one femur, the jaw, two ribs and three teeth. Mr. Trump is offering a $100,000 reward per bone to whoever can find replacements.