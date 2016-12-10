Today, Dr. J.B. Prescott of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), told the world about a project NASA had been working on for the last several years. The project was to gather further information on the size of the rings of uranus and the material of the rings. The project continued for four years unknown to the general population, until just a few days ago.

Dr. Prescott answered a few questions, among which, were questions related to the research that this probe has gathered. he said:

"The probe that we have sent into space has come back with undeniable proof that there are rings on Uranus, and for the first time there are multiple photos of these rings."

Dr. Prescott was asked then if the probe had gathered samples of the material of these rings, he responded:

"Yes, indeed. The probe has gathered many samples of these rings, and used a chemical test computer and test kit, which had been installed prior to launch, to test the material of the rings. It found substantial amounts of gold, and platinum inside the rocks that it tested."

Dr. Prescott then said he would take one last question, at which point, he was asked if the probe had calculated the actual size of the planet, he replied:

"Yes, the probe has calculated the size of the planet. It has concluded that it is the size of 63 earths, but 64 if you relax"

The conference ended shortly after, and on a high note at that.