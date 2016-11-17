Written by wasabiphil
Rating:
Topics: Bible

Thursday, 17 November 2016

image for Original Bible Discovered

The original Holy Text was discovered this week at a remote Middle Eastern location no one has ever heard of. Using radio carbon dating, researchers were able to determine that the bible was approximately 4,000 years old, eerily close to two times 2,000 years old.

"I knew right away this was the original," said Henry Schliemann, chief digger. "You could tell this book had had a lot of wear and tear, so I half expected the 'Original Edition' printed on the inside page."

When asked if there were any surprises in the text, Schliemann replied, "We did find a couple of extra chapters. Right after 'Proverbs', there was a book titled 'Jokes' and right after 'Genesis' there was a book titled 'Evolution.' We figure those books were left out of later editions."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

