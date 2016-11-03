In her younger days, scientists idolized Mother Earth and and called her the Goldilocks Planet because she was young, just right, full of life, and would perform the best magic tricks!

Now after doing extensive research, scientists are hating on Mother Earth saying that Climate Change is all her fault. One scientist revealed that as soon as he focused on the heat wave flashes, destructive hurricane mood swings, and cold torrential rainfall sweats, it was obvious to him that climate change is happening because Mother Earth is old, depressed and has reached menopause.

When informed about the accusations, Mother Earth responded by saying she demands some respect, haters are going to hate, ageism is real, and she's sick and tired of her tenants and their crazy parties burning the midnight oil, dancing on burning coal, cutting down trees while causing havoc & blaming her.

Some tenants agree with Mother Earth saying climate change couldn't be her fault because she's not relevant enough to blame. They believe that Climate Change is actually the new coolest, biggest money making scheme since Kickstarter, GoFundMe, or IndieGoGo being used to raise more money to throw more crazy parties. Some argue that Mother Earth is going senile, while others believe that she's still got it and the rising sea levels & disappearing glaciers are really part of her greatest magic trick.