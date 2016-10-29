Written by Al N.
Saturday, 29 October 2016

image for Trump Reveals That If He Loses Election, He Plans to Transform Into Super-Villain and Wreak Havoc on the U.S.
Trump is especially happy about his super costume having large hands.

Science City, USA Donald Trump revealed, while visiting a science museum, that while he doesn't believe in a lot of Science things like Global Warming and Evolution and Gravity, he has hired some Science folk to create a super-suit for him. He thought of the idea while watching Iron Man on TV.

"If the American people are stupid enough to vote for Crooked Hillary over me, I must teach the U.S. a lesson for its own good. I will don my super-suit and wreak destruction everywhere except for Trump Tower and Howard Stern's radio studio. I've even picked a super-name for myself--the Orange Grabber" said Trump, not noticing there was a camera running and a microphone on.

"So for the sake of the U.S., I hope I don't lose that election."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

