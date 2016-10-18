Hell, MI Trump took another opportunity to chastise the American election system as he proclaimed that the election would be rigged by Hillary.

Trump began by explaining that he knows that Science is just Voodoo. "I am very rich and I bought the information from someone who knows" he said.

"This information is only known to a privileged few, and that includes Hillary. She will do some kind of Science Voodoo and fix it so that the election will make all my votes be hers and vice-versa. And everyone knows I would get the most votes in a fair election. So that's how she will win. Unless I somehow pull this election off. Then it's not rigged" explained Trump.