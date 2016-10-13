Outer Space In retraction of a news flash yesterday about a new planet in our Solar System discovered, astronomers sheepishly admitted that the planet they had discovered and named "New Kid on the Block" after the astronomer's favorite childhood band.

"I suppose I shouldn't eat while I'm on my shift," said the anonymous scientist who managed to somehow get peanut butter on the great telescopic lens.

"At least it wasn't as embarrassing as the time we thought we'd discovered a bunch of miniature planets and then found out we had the settings wrong and we were just looking at the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter" said the head scientist/astronomer.