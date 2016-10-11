Podunk, ND Trump gave a speech today about how he had seen an HBO special in his hotel room about how people were being abused by Science.

"On the HBO program I saw how Science had kidnapped people, and how they would make people disconnect from their friends and family if they went against scientific principles" said Trump.

"The program had people on it that used to worship Science but escaped. They are talking about how Science brainwashed them and made them believe all these crazy things" continued Trump.

It was later that Trump aides figured out that Trump had just seen an HBO special about Scientology, not Science.