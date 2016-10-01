Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: trumphole

Saturday, 1 October 2016

image for Kirk has win with TwatterTwit™ Backfire Gun
Trumphole™ draws a huge crowd. An insigthful passing kid has wondered where are the Emporers balls?

Kirk has had recent battle win in his Trumphole™ battle to save earth.

He said the invention came from the strategic group of Spock, Mulder and Skywalker. Basically it works like this they said, "by launching a series of minor skirmishes that exceed the Trumpholes™ fox channel soundbite cognitive stamina he can be made to trip over his narcissistic mind."

After his pubescent tirade over the galactic beauty contest winner who regressed to her normal corporeal type and was revealed to eat frogs for breakfast they are convinced they can lure him into a web of his own destruction.

Spock says "he seems particularly prone to boneheaded non-strategic outbursts if it thinks there is a possible chink in the armour". This is typical of fleet commanders who have uni-dimensional attack tactics and must at all costs deflect well aimed missiles. Thus they merely have to wait for an unhinged moment of TwatterTwit™ insomniatic meltdown baited by some throw away triviality and sit back and watch the fleet flagship go into a power dive.

They were considering simply hacking the TwatterTwit™ account but were unable to find anyone on the team that could produce the same quality of unhinged damaging material so they decided it was best it was left to write the material for his own destruction.

The are planning to seed more with such topics as cupcakes are fattening; dogs don't crap on the sidewalk, cuban investment projects, minority group degradation, hubris yoddling, are cats really that bad, body doubles and tax records.

Trumphole™ aides are said to be panicking after their attempt to confiscate the TwatterTwit™ gun backfired. They are now considering buying a telco with no other users and fabricating counterfeit followers to make the Trumphole™ fleet commander think anyone is actually listening to all the bellowing.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Kirk gives the Trumphole™ a Cooper-Cruncher™ and it retreats back to its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™

The Trumphole™ emerged from its cluster of death stars to launch a surpirse attack on planetary media outlets only to be roundly whipped by Kirks Cooper-Cruncher™. It appears as though it has retreated into its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole&...
View 'Kirk gives the Trumphole™ a Cooper-Cruncher™ and it retreats back to its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™'

Fox Mulder suspicious Trumploditis™ is an alien - opens an X-file

After seeing early pictures of Hominid Trumploditis™ Mulder and Scully have had the cadarva sent to them for an identification autopsy. They are now investigating the origins of the grotesque monster said to be over a million years old. As...
View 'Fox Mulder suspicious Trumploditis™ is an alien - opens an X-file'

New Startup W&P raises 12 million in funding

New technology startup W&P announced today that they have raised 12 million in funding from private investors. The smartphone app is fighting to become the first of its kind. W&P, which stands for Wiped and Pretty, tracks the progress of us...
View 'New Startup W&P raises 12 million in funding'

Trumphole™ Commanders loan Putin-Buddy™ their WMH™ to try out on Northern Europe

It appears as though Putin-Buddy™ has rekindled the cold war which has gone quite cold, but his latest weapon is not nuclear but TwatterTwit™ Dezinformatsiya™ The now irrelevant and not so big or imposing USSR has re-engineered i...
View 'Trumphole™ Commanders loan Putin-Buddy™ their WMH™ to try out on Northern Europe'

Research Scientists discover PTSD not really accurate - Have renamed it IGSTWFNGRAGARDFVAWIGHS™

Scientists working deep undercover in the Amazon, in conjunction with tribal Shamans have discovered that PTSD is not really a thing. They have uncovered a pharmaceutical conspiracy to drug out half a million War Vets with profiteering Zombie-Pills&...
View 'Research Scientists discover PTSD not really accurate - Have renamed it IGSTWFNGRAGARDFVAWIGHS™'

Kirk getting frustrated as Trumphole™ WMH™ strikes again - Hundreds dead from Supermarket Riots.

In a never before seen calamitous riot at a local supermarket a Childs TShirt has been the centre of a bloody TwatterTwit™ gangland fight. Apparently a virtual riot broke out on TwatterTwit™ and the mob armed with gangland weapons desc...
View 'Kirk getting frustrated as Trumphole™ WMH™ strikes again - Hundreds dead from Supermarket Riots.'

Hundreds of North Korean Officials executed in latest Trumphole™ WMH™ Attack

The Trumphole™ has struck again in as many days this time using the Paranoid Psychopathic Despot Gun™ from its WMH™ arsenal Today North Korean leader Kim Jong-ill™ has had hundreds of potential political rivals executed.
View 'Hundreds of North Korean Officials executed in latest Trumphole™ WMH™ Attack'

Backflip on Denial of Denial Backflip on Climate for CSIRO again backflipped

Despite earlier assurances from the Liberal Party that a renewed focus and vigour on climate change was afoot for CSIRO they have once again not only backflipped but denied backflipping on the original backflip denial as well as denying that backflip...
View 'Backflip on Denial of Denial Backflip on Climate for CSIRO again backflipped'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 4?

6 7 21 3
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more