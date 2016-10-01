Kirk has had recent battle win in his Trumphole™ battle to save earth.

He said the invention came from the strategic group of Spock, Mulder and Skywalker. Basically it works like this they said, "by launching a series of minor skirmishes that exceed the Trumpholes™ fox channel soundbite cognitive stamina he can be made to trip over his narcissistic mind."

After his pubescent tirade over the galactic beauty contest winner who regressed to her normal corporeal type and was revealed to eat frogs for breakfast they are convinced they can lure him into a web of his own destruction.

Spock says "he seems particularly prone to boneheaded non-strategic outbursts if it thinks there is a possible chink in the armour". This is typical of fleet commanders who have uni-dimensional attack tactics and must at all costs deflect well aimed missiles. Thus they merely have to wait for an unhinged moment of TwatterTwit™ insomniatic meltdown baited by some throw away triviality and sit back and watch the fleet flagship go into a power dive.

They were considering simply hacking the TwatterTwit™ account but were unable to find anyone on the team that could produce the same quality of unhinged damaging material so they decided it was best it was left to write the material for his own destruction.

The are planning to seed more with such topics as cupcakes are fattening; dogs don't crap on the sidewalk, cuban investment projects, minority group degradation, hubris yoddling, are cats really that bad, body doubles and tax records.

Trumphole™ aides are said to be panicking after their attempt to confiscate the TwatterTwit™ gun backfired. They are now considering buying a telco with no other users and fabricating counterfeit followers to make the Trumphole™ fleet commander think anyone is actually listening to all the bellowing.