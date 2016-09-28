Buford, WY From the campaign trail, Donald Trump lambasted Science as the harbinger of evil to the world.

"Global Warming, Illegal E-mail Servers, Illegal Immigration, it's all Science's fault!" said Trump.

Afterward, a reporter asked Trump how Illegal Immigration could be the fault of Science.

"I know that Science sent you to try and ridicule me and dissuade me from my lawsuit on behalf of the American people. It is just plain immoral what Science has done to this country! If not for Science, there would be no wars and discord in the world," trumpeted Trump. "There would be no Iran and North Korea!"

Science had no comment.