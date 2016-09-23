Science Town, USA Scientists, appalled at the thought of Trump becoming President of the U.S., once again began working feverishly on the time machine that they first started when Bush defeated Gore in 2000.

"I'm not sure what we could do about Trump, but just about anything we caused to happen would have to be better than what we have now," said a famed scientist who asked to remain anonymous.

"We think it has something to do with a black cloud passing over our system in 1996, coincidently enough, the same time that Trump's "publicist" first started working for him," said another anonymous scientist.

The scientists are of course worried about what happened the last time they tried to tamper with time-Sarah Palin.