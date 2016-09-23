Written by Al N.
Rating:
Friday, 23 September 2016

image for Scientists Work on Time Machine to Take Them Back Before Trump Became the Republican Nominee
"Maybe if I sent this virus back in time and infected Trump's mother with it, something better would be the result."

Science Town, USA Scientists, appalled at the thought of Trump becoming President of the U.S., once again began working feverishly on the time machine that they first started when Bush defeated Gore in 2000.

"I'm not sure what we could do about Trump, but just about anything we caused to happen would have to be better than what we have now," said a famed scientist who asked to remain anonymous.

"We think it has something to do with a black cloud passing over our system in 1996, coincidently enough, the same time that Trump's "publicist" first started working for him," said another anonymous scientist.

The scientists are of course worried about what happened the last time they tried to tamper with time-Sarah Palin.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

