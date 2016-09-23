Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 23 September 2016

image for Trump Announces Plans to Buy Science and then Charge North Korea and Iran to Use It
Trump says that even though Global Warming doesn't exist, he'll charge North Korea and China for it anyways.

Columbia, New York, NY The Academic Community today was stunned at the news that Donald Trump announced his plans for dealing with the U.S. enemies such as Iran, North Korea, and Mexico.

Trump announced that he planned to purchase Science in order to keep enemy countries from furthering their nuclear technology.

"Once my office starts billing them, you better believe they'll stop harassing us. Everyone has their price. I should know, I'm a multi-billionaire, or trillionaire, even I don't know the answer any more," announced Trump, who is the first U.S. Presidential candidate on record to refuse to release his tax records.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Kirk has win with TwatterTwit™ Backfire Gun

Kirk has had recent battle win in his Trumphole™ battle to save earth. He said the invention came from the strategic group of Spock, Mulder and Skywalker. Basically it works like this they said, "by launching a series of minor skirmishes th...
View 'Kirk has win with TwatterTwit™ Backfire Gun'

Trump Says He Will Sue Science

Buford, WY From the campaign trail, Donald Trump lambasted Science as the harbinger of evil to the world. "Global Warming, Illegal E-mail Servers, Illegal Immigration, it's all Science's fault!" said Trump. Afterward, a reporter asked Trump ho...
View 'Trump Says He Will Sue Science'

New Planet is Actually Peanut Butter on the Hubble Telescope's Lens

Outer Space In retraction of a news flash yesterday about a new planet in our Solar System discovered, astronomers sheepishly admitted that the planet they had discovered and named "New Kid on the Block" after the astronomer's favorite childhood ban...
View 'New Planet is Actually Peanut Butter on the Hubble Telescope's Lens'

Trump Talks About How Science Enslaves People

Podunk, ND Trump gave a speech today about how he had seen an HBO special in his hotel room about how people were being abused by Science. "On the HBO program I saw how Science had kidnapped people, and how they would make people disconnect from t...
View 'Trump Talks About How Science Enslaves People'

Trump Says Science is Voodoo and Hillary Will Use It to Rig Election

Hell, MI Trump took another opportunity to chastise the American election system as he proclaimed that the election would be rigged by Hillary. Trump began by explaining that he knows that Science is just Voodoo. "I am very rich and I bought the...
View 'Trump Says Science is Voodoo and Hillary Will Use It to Rig Election'

Self Driving Car Crashes After Texting And Playing Pokemon Go

Self driving cars were supposed to usher in a safe new era of travel for everyone on the road, but in the latest failure of the technology, a Google car has crashed into a police station in Lakewood Co. After analyzing recorders in the car, Google...
View 'Self Driving Car Crashes After Texting And Playing Pokemon Go'

New Startup W&P raises 12 million in funding

New technology startup W&P announced today that they have raised 12 million in funding from private investors. The smartphone app is fighting to become the first of its kind. W&P, which stands for Wiped and Pretty, tracks the progress of us...
View 'New Startup W&P raises 12 million in funding'

Teenage Universe

Back and to the Left news have come across sensational secret documents on Jupiter's "big red spot". We discovered the files on the 3:27 to Worthing On Sea, a train we were only on because a drinking competition had got out of hand. Way out of hand.
View 'Teenage Universe'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 3?

4 3 1 5
119 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more