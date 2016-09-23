Columbia, New York, NY The Academic Community today was stunned at the news that Donald Trump announced his plans for dealing with the U.S. enemies such as Iran, North Korea, and Mexico.

Trump announced that he planned to purchase Science in order to keep enemy countries from furthering their nuclear technology.

"Once my office starts billing them, you better believe they'll stop harassing us. Everyone has their price. I should know, I'm a multi-billionaire, or trillionaire, even I don't know the answer any more," announced Trump, who is the first U.S. Presidential candidate on record to refuse to release his tax records.