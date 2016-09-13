Written by Jung in the Jungle
Tuesday, 13 September 2016

Trumpholes™ new strategic Commander denies all rumours of any Neo Nazi affiliations

After scouring the universe for the Worst of the Worst and fresh from his successful Iraqi WMD Fabrication, Trumphole™ has hired his new WMH™ Commander.

Buoyed by their recent success at inflicting a deadly biological disease into hopeful earth commanders the Trumphole™ fleet is being joined by the inventor or WMD (Weapons of Mass Deception). The HR Manager was quoted as saying, "his efforts in mopping up out of control CIA puppets was exemplary and he will be in control of the next generation WMHs™ (Weapons of Mass Hysteria). Given the effectiveness of these weapons recently and with his background in WMDs™ he is well placed to add value to the Trumpholes™ onward march to victory."

World Leaders are gravely concerned but unable to communicate with the Enterprise due to the confiscated mail servers not being returned yet. They have called an emergency meeting of the Dis-united Nations Insecurity Council.

However due to the complicated process of arraignment the council meeting is set down for 5 weeks away. Leaders from the last remaining 'land of the free' are said to be furious at the procrastination with such a dire threat to the planet. However a spokesman from the Dis-United Nations said "due process must be followed or somebody might say something nasty about them and that NOTHING is more important than international diplomatic bureaucracy".

They further denied accusations of bone headed risk averse bureaucracy putting the planet at risk, instead they were emphasizing a co-ordinated response was politically correct and further stated "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their mail servers overboard, but it sure seemed that way"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

