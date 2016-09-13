Satch Farley of Binghamton has taken out a full page add in the Binghamton Post seeking employment in the computer industry on the basis that he is good with computers.

Mr. Farley, a 26-year-old landscaper living in his parents' basement lists as his attributes the following: I can download, I can upload, I can copy and paste. I can send and receive e-mails, I know the difference between the dash thingy and the underline thingy. When in Word I am not afraid to use any font.

I called the reach number on the add and asked Mr. Farley if he had any offers yet.

"No" he said "but I think it's because I have no college which is ironic because I learned to do all this without taking one computer class so it shows my learning capabilities are vast I would think"

When asked what specific job in the industry he is seeking he explained "Oh anything, engineer, programmer. I think my jack of all trades reputation I've earned in the landscaping world would translate well"

"How so?" I asked.

"Ok, so, last Saturday?...no it was Sunday because Saturday I was hung over all day, so Sunday I am cutting Mrs. Bertillini's grass when she comes out and asks me if when I finish could I spread a few bags of mulch for her. Done! Didn't even hesitate even though I never did that before. Came out nice"

"I see you have also listed as attributes" I said "that you spend a lot of time on Facebook and you Google quite often"

"Nobody can Google better than me" he said "as soon as I hit enter, Bang, the answer is there. Sometimes I think it's there before I hit enter so once I pretended to hit enter to see if the answer would come up but no."

"Despite, your lack of education" I said "I see you have offered to 'take a class or two if I have to' any classes in particular?"

"I would not be reluctant to learn the Al Gore rhythm and I'm interested in watching some computer programs."