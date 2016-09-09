Written by Al N.
Topics: Donald Trump

Friday, 9 September 2016

image for Trump Gets Science and Math Confused
Trump demonstrates that even though he has tiny hands, they can still be used to count.

Loafers Glory, NC In North Carolina, on a town hall campaign stop, Donald Trump was asked by a high school girl what his favorite subjects in school were.

"Well, I liked that one with all the dirt and dinosaurs and elements like gold and stuff," said Trump.

"But I didn't care much for that one with all the numbers and things. I think they called it Science? I didn't have much use for that, I only need numbers to count my money, and I hire people to do that," continued Trump.

"What I REALLY loved in school was that I was the richest one in mine and therefore the coolest," recounted Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

