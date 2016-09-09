Loafers Glory, NC In North Carolina, on a town hall campaign stop, Donald Trump was asked by a high school girl what his favorite subjects in school were.

"Well, I liked that one with all the dirt and dinosaurs and elements like gold and stuff," said Trump.

"But I didn't care much for that one with all the numbers and things. I think they called it Science? I didn't have much use for that, I only need numbers to count my money, and I hire people to do that," continued Trump.

"What I REALLY loved in school was that I was the richest one in mine and therefore the coolest," recounted Trump.