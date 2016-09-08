New technology being made mandatory in workplaces is a voice and tracking device hidden in a pass card.

But it is OK as the nice honourable man from the surveillance company Ben Waber, chief executive of (De)Humanyze, a Boston-based employee analytics company, said "don't be scared off by alarmists predicting Orwellian scenarios it only collects everything you say and do which is uploaded to mangers desktops for real time viewing, unless they paid for the upgrade, but nothing employees should be alarmed about".

Further he said that everyone should support anal probing as it was good for employees safety and would help them to become model employees as Waber said "the company is careful not to divulge personal data to the employer, preferring instead to stick with broad 4 dimensional analytics".

Further it is on another server from the census data linking key and it is absolutely impossible for the 2 servers to connect across the server farm network. Thats just silly alarmists trying to make people worry over nothing.

Several of the Investment Bankers are considering upgrading their present 'drone series' cards to add the real time defecation analytical function which will allow managers to determine who has the 'right stuff'.

They will also linking it to the typing tracker used in Universities to determine exactly every single bodily function at all times. The inventors say they are doing their bit for humanity by making sure all the data collected can't possibly get in the hands of the CIA or NSA.

Human rights privacy groups today tried to make a statement but their pass card alerted the government to the threat and they were raided by Special Ops teams, who put out a statement saying "they had cats with unpaid parking fines, had been making some unauthorised personal movements and were sitting funny in their chair". As a result they are now the target of a terrorist probe with one group in particularly very concerned about the use of unauthorised array of facial expressions.