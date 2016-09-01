Written by Jung in the Jungle
Thursday, 1 September 2016

image for Backflip on Denial of Denial Backflip on Climate for CSIRO again backflipped
On no looks like a too many backflips has the suit looking at a serious face plant

Despite earlier assurances from the Liberal Party that a renewed focus and vigour on climate change was afoot for CSIRO they have once again not only backflipped but denied backflipping on the original backflip denial as well as denying that backflipping the backflip was a denial of backflipping the denial.

It now seems as though the original policy by self declared Neo-Nazi Tony Abbott is to be enforced regardless of the national cost or any notion of United Nations pledges to tackle climate change made by all Western Nations.

Scientists know whats coming from the last Stalinist purge and many are already seeking political asylum in North Korea where many of the climate scientists are under the protection of the most gracious Kim John-ill. They are said to be hopeful given he has just purged most of his leadership party for displaying an incorrect array of facial expressions he will be looking for fresh blood. The scientists spokesperson said "that after so many years of enforced sphincter contraction we have mastered emotionless facial expressions, which is easy because we are brain dead from cognitive abuse". Many are said to have already got their families out safely to undisclosed international locations so they aren't put in the medieval dungeons under parliament house again.

The rest of the scientists that did not commit suicide are still in the mental hospital and are very glad they did not get released with the initial promise and at least feel safe under heavy medication in a padded cell unlike their contemporaries still at the office (for the next few days anyway).

Trumphole™ Commanders were quick to take responsibility stating this Backflip on Denial Gun™ was excellent valuable component of the WMH™ array in creating yet more socio-political havoc and thanked the Neo-Nazi Australian Treasurer Morrison for testing it for them.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

