The Trumphole™ has struck again in as many days this time using the Paranoid Psychopathic Despot Gun™ from its WMH™ arsenal

Today North Korean leader Kim Jong-un™ has had hundreds of potential political rivals executed.

Kim Yong Jin, circled in the picture was Vice Premier on Education affairs in North Korea's cabinet until his face let him down big time and was the first in line for a official reprimand. This is a very similar to the ABC journalist scenario.

Trumphole™ Commanders immediately took responsibility and were said to be delighted at how efficiently this could be used to make the top levels of a government anemic overnight. However as Commanders were bragging to media, some reporters pointed out that Kim Yong Jin was a soft target as he was already an unhinged nutter. To which they replied that this latest raid was merely a test of this new weapon to add to the array of Superstition Gun™ and the Putin-Buddy™ TwatterTwit™ Dezinformatsiya™ Gun.

Earlier Reports they had been murdered were incorrect as only non-party officials are murdered, party officials are executed and leaders are assassinated. From Official Source - Correct Means of Death Attribution Encyclopedia™.