Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 31 August 2016

image for Hundreds of North Korean Officials executed in latest Trumphole™ WMH™ Attack
Here we see Kim Yong Jin displaying an incorrect array of facial expressions - A Fatal mistake

The Trumphole™ has struck again in as many days this time using the Paranoid Psychopathic Despot Gun™ from its WMH™ arsenal

Today North Korean leader Kim Jong-un™ has had hundreds of potential political rivals executed.

Kim Yong Jin, circled in the picture was Vice Premier on Education affairs in North Korea's cabinet until his face let him down big time and was the first in line for a official reprimand. This is a very similar to the ABC journalist scenario.

Trumphole™ Commanders immediately took responsibility and were said to be delighted at how efficiently this could be used to make the top levels of a government anemic overnight. However as Commanders were bragging to media, some reporters pointed out that Kim Yong Jin was a soft target as he was already an unhinged nutter. To which they replied that this latest raid was merely a test of this new weapon to add to the array of Superstition Gun™ and the Putin-Buddy™ TwatterTwit™ Dezinformatsiya™ Gun.

Earlier Reports they had been murdered were incorrect as only non-party officials are murdered, party officials are executed and leaders are assassinated. From Official Source - Correct Means of Death Attribution Encyclopedia™.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

New Chemical element Trumperium discovered

A new chemical element has been discovered. Scientists have decided to call it Trumperium given its' eerily similar qualities to the Republican presidential candidate Trump. Its atomic profile looks like this. * Obeys no known laws of the...
View 'New Chemical element Trumperium discovered'

Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys

You can now add your sex toys to the Internet of Things: new "smart" sex toys will open up new capabilities for the devices and even social networking options for those who embrace the new technology. Trevor Maxon, inventor of the Boogie Pad Butt...
View 'Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys'

International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service

After the Census debacle ordinary Australians are unsure as to the security of their personal data, Hacker groups have offered to build a "Data Washing Web Site". Australian networks have been a happy hunting ground for hackers ever since Howard...
View 'International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service'

First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes

The latest images from space based satellites including the ongoing Voyager mission are returning some very strange data at the moment. Scientists already are familiar with super massive Black Holes, however there appears a newer far more malevole...
View 'First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes'

Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth

In a breaking development on the Trumphole threat to the planet, Admiral Kirk (ret) of the star ship USS Enterprise is to come out of retirement to lead a mission to tackle the Trumphole reported by Scientists to have a deadly earth trajectory. Sh...
View 'Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth'

Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers

As Admiral Kirk (ret) of the Starship USS Enterprise readies for his battle with a rogue Trumphole heading for earth a bigger fight between Hacktavists and Hollywood lawyers has erupted. Hacktavists claim that this is far too important for any pet...
View 'Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers'

Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch

As Admiral James T. Kirk (frmly ret. but now temp unret.) prepares his ship and film crew for his planetary life and death battle with the rogue Trumphole™ heading towards earth. Many well wishers from around the world are paying their last...
View 'Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch'

Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™

Only days after launch James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise get their first taste of battle in the initial engagement. Obviously the entire world is waiting with baited breath as Kirk makes his post battle report to World Leaders. Despite Holly...
View 'Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 5?

6 3 9 23
63 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more