In a never before seen calamitous riot at a local supermarket a Childs TShirt has been the centre of a bloody TwatterTwit™ gangland fight.

Apparently a virtual riot broke out on TwatterTwit™ and the mob armed with gangland weapons descended upon the local Target supermarket. Staff tried to lock the doors but the mob smashed their way through the glass doors yelling death to Muslim Batgirl™ Terrorists. All of the staff members were beaten with weapons then hung from the 'Target offering you better savings everyday sign'. When 572 riot police turned up the mob turned on them burning police cars and chanting "Death to TShirt fascists everywhere™".

The mob continued late into the night burning local businesses and chanting "Death to Muslim Batgirl Terrorists™". The store manager had not been killed but had been dragged by the mob to the courthouse where he was 'Burnt at the stake™' as endorsed by the local catholic™ priest. He bellowed "what a hideous crime to sell a Batgirl TShirt™ and he was going straight to hell along with his entire family for generations to come".

A Minor Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™ Commander has taken responsibility claiming he was having a beer and bit of sport with his mates and it was not actually considered an attack as these "antipodean gummy bears actually did it to themselves, we had in fact, aimed the gun somewhere else and got quite a laugh when they reacted". Trumphole™ Senior Commanders dismissed this latest WMH™ deployment as "the boys just blowing off a bit of steam having some fun".

Kirk, Spock and Mulder had been locked in a deep dive analytical session with the Trumploditis™, Trumperium™ and Butt-Baby™ data and when they emerged where shocked to see how effective the new WMH™ had become with now successful attacks in Australia, Sweden and even poor old Zorro getting it, the last few days. They were to return to earth immediately to consult with World Leaders.

Psychiatrists have called this TwatterTwit™ Runaway Syndrome™ and is closely linked to Botox Runaway Syndrome™ and they say people should be taking more medication to stop the hysteria.