Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 31 August 2016

image for Kirk getting frustrated as Trumphole™ WMH™ strikes again - Hundreds dead from Supermarket Riots.
This innocent TShirt has caused huge riots at Target stores with hundreds dead

In a never before seen calamitous riot at a local supermarket a Childs TShirt has been the centre of a bloody TwatterTwit™ gangland fight.

Apparently a virtual riot broke out on TwatterTwit™ and the mob armed with gangland weapons descended upon the local Target supermarket. Staff tried to lock the doors but the mob smashed their way through the glass doors yelling death to Muslim Batgirl™ Terrorists. All of the staff members were beaten with weapons then hung from the 'Target offering you better savings everyday sign'. When 572 riot police turned up the mob turned on them burning police cars and chanting "Death to TShirt fascists everywhere™".

The mob continued late into the night burning local businesses and chanting "Death to Muslim Batgirl Terrorists™". The store manager had not been killed but had been dragged by the mob to the courthouse where he was 'Burnt at the stake™' as endorsed by the local catholic™ priest. He bellowed "what a hideous crime to sell a Batgirl TShirt™ and he was going straight to hell along with his entire family for generations to come".

A Minor Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™ Commander has taken responsibility claiming he was having a beer and bit of sport with his mates and it was not actually considered an attack as these "antipodean gummy bears actually did it to themselves, we had in fact, aimed the gun somewhere else and got quite a laugh when they reacted". Trumphole™ Senior Commanders dismissed this latest WMH™ deployment as "the boys just blowing off a bit of steam having some fun".

Kirk, Spock and Mulder had been locked in a deep dive analytical session with the Trumploditis™, Trumperium™ and Butt-Baby™ data and when they emerged where shocked to see how effective the new WMH™ had become with now successful attacks in Australia, Sweden and even poor old Zorro getting it, the last few days. They were to return to earth immediately to consult with World Leaders.

Psychiatrists have called this TwatterTwit™ Runaway Syndrome™ and is closely linked to Botox Runaway Syndrome™ and they say people should be taking more medication to stop the hysteria.

Stay tuned as the battle for the very survival of earth continues to rage.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Backflip on Denial of Denial Backflip on Climate for CSIRO again backflipped

Despite earlier assurances from the Liberal Party that a renewed focus and vigour on climate change was afoot for CSIRO they have once again not only backflipped but denied backflipping on the original backflip denial as well as denying that backflip...
View 'Backflip on Denial of Denial Backflip on Climate for CSIRO again backflipped'

Hundreds of North Korean Officials executed in latest Trumphole™ WMH™ Attack

The Trumphole™ has struck again in as many days this time using the Paranoid Psychopathic Despot Gun™ from its WMH™ arsenal Today North Korean leader Kim Jong-ill™ has had hundreds of potential political rivals executed.
View 'Hundreds of North Korean Officials executed in latest Trumphole™ WMH™ Attack'

Psychologists discover Schrödingers probabilistic dual locality cat - was in fact schizophrenic

Scientists deep in the Amazon have discovered Schrödingers Cat was not actually dual locality capable by using quantum coalescence for instantaneous bi-location, but was in fact, just very confused and this was a natural outcome of everyone putting t...
View 'Psychologists discover Schrödingers probabilistic dual locality cat - was in fact schizophrenic'

Barrier Reef future is looking bright after Coal Mine the size of New Zealand approved by Government

Today a coal mine the size of New Zealand within 200 metres of the Barrier Reef was approved by the Environmental Court. The court said that "there was no risk from any pollution issues and the greenies were just being paranoid as usual. How on e...
View 'Barrier Reef future is looking bright after Coal Mine the size of New Zealand approved by Government'

Trump Gets Science and Math Confused

Loafers Glory, NC In North Carolina, on a town hall campaign stop, Donald Trump was asked by a high school girl what his favorite subjects in school were. "Well, I liked that one with all the dirt and dinosaurs and elements like gold and stuff," s...
View 'Trump Gets Science and Math Confused'

Real time voice and physiological tracking pass card to become mandatory for employees

New technology being made mandatory in workplaces is a voice and tracking device hidden in a pass card. But it is OK as the nice honourable man from the surveillance company Ben Waber, chief executive of (De)Humanyze, a Boston-based employee anal...
View 'Real time voice and physiological tracking pass card to become mandatory for employees'

After Kirk sees the effect of Trumpholes™ WMH™ he calls in favour from Luke Skywalker

As the Trumphole™ and related allies WMH™ attacks makes huge gains, and the battle for survival of earth not going well, Kirk, Spock and Mulder have emerged from theri strategic meeting with grave concerns that they don't have enough fire...
View 'After Kirk sees the effect of Trumpholes™ WMH™ he calls in favour from Luke Skywalker'

Man "good with computers" seeks occupation

Satch Farley of Binghamton has taken out a full page add in the Binghamton Post seeking employment in the computer industry on the basis that he is good with computers. Mr. Farley, a 26-year-old landscaper living in his parents' basement lis...
View 'Man "good with computers" seeks occupation'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 2?

2 3 1 6
89 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more