Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 7 September 2016

image for Barrier Reef future is looking bright after Coal Mine the size of New Zealand approved by Government
Coral Bleaching Tourists are said to be the big winners from the approved Coal Mine

Today a coal mine the size of New Zealand within 200 metres of the Barrier Reef was approved by the Environmental Court.

The court said that "there was no risk from any pollution issues and the greenies were just being paranoid as usual. How on earth could mining 40 Billion tons of coal next to the reef have any negative effect especially with the excellent track record of coal miners around the world".

The Indian mining company said it was pleased its judicial donations had assisted the judge in seeing beyond the baseless complaints of the Greenies. The judge had also opened the door for Green groups paying the costs for project delays whilst everyone wasted time in court and they would now be launching litigation against them for $3.1 Billion.

Green Groups are flabbergasted at the entire ordeal and now predicts the Barrier Reef will be completely dead and bleached within several years. They are also considering relocating their HQ to North Korea based on the warm reception the CSIRO climate scientists received. The scientists already there have confirmed that they experience a much more environmentally enlightened administration than Australia.

The tourism Minister said, "it would greatly expand the bleached coral tourist trade with the numbers expected to quadruple from 15 to 60 people per year over the next several years so the concerns of local tourist operators was totally baseless". When it was pointed out that tens of thousands people come to see live coral they replied "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their dead coral overboard onto the reef, but it sure seemed that way".

The government also warned 'leftie greenies' that there time of futilely attempting to stop the economic progress of Australia was at an end and they would be introducing new legislation making it illegal to say nasty things about honourable multi-nationals.

When noted to the government spokespinner that they were only trying to put in a voice for the preservation of the planet for future generations they replied "that is not our problem, that is for future politicians to worry about".

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump Gets Science and Math Confused

Loafers Glory, NC In North Carolina, on a town hall campaign stop, Donald Trump was asked by a high school girl what his favorite subjects in school were. "Well, I liked that one with all the dirt and dinosaurs and elements like gold and stuff," s...
View 'Trump Gets Science and Math Confused'

Real time voice and physiological tracking pass card to become mandatory for employees

New technology being made mandatory in workplaces is a voice and tracking device hidden in a pass card. But it is OK as the nice honourable man from the surveillance company Ben Waber, chief executive of (De)Humanyze, a Boston-based employee anal...
View 'Real time voice and physiological tracking pass card to become mandatory for employees'

After Kirk sees the effect of Trumpholes™ WMH™ he calls in favour from Luke Skywalker

As the Trumphole™ and related allies WMH™ attacks makes huge gains, and the battle for survival of earth not going well, Kirk, Spock and Mulder have emerged from theri strategic meeting with grave concerns that they don't have enough fire...
View 'After Kirk sees the effect of Trumpholes™ WMH™ he calls in favour from Luke Skywalker'

Man "good with computers" seeks occupation

Satch Farley of Binghamton has taken out a full page add in the Binghamton Post seeking employment in the computer industry on the basis that he is good with computers. Mr. Farley, a 26-year-old landscaper living in his parents' basement lis...
View 'Man "good with computers" seeks occupation'

New "Ick-Away-Brick" Shields From Negative Atmosphere

No one knows how the thing works. The maker of this new product, BetterDays, won't give away any secrets. The Ick-Away-Brick looks like a gritty-surfaced 3x5 inch, 1 inch thick red "brick". What it can do is astounding. The Brick removes any negative...
View 'New "Ick-Away-Brick" Shields From Negative Atmosphere'

Trumphole™ hires new WMH™ weapon from CIA - the Woolsey Evidence Fabrication Gun™

After scouring the universe for the Worst of the Worst and fresh from his successful Iraqi WMD Fabrication, Trumphole™ has hired his new WMH™ Commander. Buoyed by their recent success at inflicting a deadly biological disease into hope...
View 'Trumphole™ hires new WMH™ weapon from CIA - the Woolsey Evidence Fabrication Gun™'

Scientists Work on Time Machine to Take Them Back Before Trump Became the Republican Nominee

Science Town, USA Scientists, appalled at the thought of Trump becoming President of the U.S., once again began working feverishly on the time machine that they first started when Bush defeated Gore in 2000. "I'm not sure what we could do about Tr...
View 'Scientists Work on Time Machine to Take Them Back Before Trump Became the Republican Nominee'

Trump Announces Plans to Buy Science and then Charge North Korea and Iran to Use It

Columbia, New York, NY The Academic Community today was stunned at the news that Donald Trump announced his plans for dealing with the U.S. enemies such as Iran, North Korea, and Mexico. Trump announced that he planned to purchase Science in orde...
View 'Trump Announces Plans to Buy Science and then Charge North Korea and Iran to Use It'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 3?

5 17 25 15
79 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more