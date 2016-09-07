Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 7 September 2016

image for Barrier Reef future is looking bright after Coal Mine the size of New Zealand approved by Government
Coral Bleaching Tourists are said to be the big winners from the approved Coal Mine

Today a coal mine the size of New Zealand within 200 metres of the Barrier Reef was approved by the Environmental Court.

The court said that "there was no risk from any pollution issues and the greenies were just being paranoid as usual. How on earth could mining 40 Billion tons of coal next to the reef have any negative effect especially with the excellent track record of coal miners around the world".

The Indian mining company said it was pleased its judicial donations had assisted the judge in seeing beyond the baseless complaints of the Greenies. The judge had also opened the door for Green groups paying the costs for project delays whilst everyone wasted time in court and they would now be launching litigation against them for $3.1 Billion.

Green Groups are flabbergasted at the entire ordeal and now predicts the Barrier Reef will be completely dead and bleached within several years. They are also considering relocating their HQ to North Korea based on the warm reception the CSIRO climate scientists received. The scientists already there have confirmed that they experience a much more environmentally enlightened administration than Australia.

The tourism Minister said, "it would greatly expand the bleached coral tourist trade with the numbers expected to quadruple from 15 to 60 people per year over the next several years so the concerns of local tourist operators was totally baseless". When it was pointed out that tens of thousands people come to see live coral they replied "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their dead coral overboard onto the reef, but it sure seemed that way".

The government also warned 'leftie greenies' that there time of futilely attempting to stop the economic progress of Australia was at an end and they would be introducing new legislation making it illegal to say nasty things about honourable multi-nationals.

When noted to the government spokespinner that they were only trying to put in a voice for the preservation of the planet for future generations they replied "that is not our problem, that is for future politicians to worry about".

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

New Chemical element Trumperium discovered

A new chemical element has been discovered. Scientists have decided to call it Trumperium given its' eerily similar qualities to the Republican presidential candidate Trump. Its atomic profile looks like this. * Obeys no known laws of the...
View 'New Chemical element Trumperium discovered'

Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys

You can now add your sex toys to the Internet of Things: new "smart" sex toys will open up new capabilities for the devices and even social networking options for those who embrace the new technology. Trevor Maxon, inventor of the Boogie Pad Butt...
View 'Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys'

International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service

After the Census debacle ordinary Australians are unsure as to the security of their personal data, Hacker groups have offered to build a "Data Washing Web Site". Australian networks have been a happy hunting ground for hackers ever since Howard...
View 'International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service'

First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes

The latest images from space based satellites including the ongoing Voyager mission are returning some very strange data at the moment. Scientists already are familiar with super massive Black Holes, however there appears a newer far more malevole...
View 'First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes'

Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth

In a breaking development on the Trumphole threat to the planet, Admiral Kirk (ret) of the star ship USS Enterprise is to come out of retirement to lead a mission to tackle the Trumphole reported by Scientists to have a deadly earth trajectory. Sh...
View 'Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth'

Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers

As Admiral Kirk (ret) of the Starship USS Enterprise readies for his battle with a rogue Trumphole heading for earth a bigger fight between Hacktavists and Hollywood lawyers has erupted. Hacktavists claim that this is far too important for any pet...
View 'Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers'

Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch

As Admiral James T. Kirk (frmly ret. but now temp unret.) prepares his ship and film crew for his planetary life and death battle with the rogue Trumphole™ heading towards earth. Many well wishers from around the world are paying their last...
View 'Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch'

Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™

Only days after launch James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise get their first taste of battle in the initial engagement. Obviously the entire world is waiting with baited breath as Kirk makes his post battle report to World Leaders. Despite Holly...
View 'Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 2?

1 6 9 2
73 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more