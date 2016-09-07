Today a coal mine the size of New Zealand within 200 metres of the Barrier Reef was approved by the Environmental Court.

The court said that "there was no risk from any pollution issues and the greenies were just being paranoid as usual. How on earth could mining 40 Billion tons of coal next to the reef have any negative effect especially with the excellent track record of coal miners around the world".

The Indian mining company said it was pleased its judicial donations had assisted the judge in seeing beyond the baseless complaints of the Greenies. The judge had also opened the door for Green groups paying the costs for project delays whilst everyone wasted time in court and they would now be launching litigation against them for $3.1 Billion.

Green Groups are flabbergasted at the entire ordeal and now predicts the Barrier Reef will be completely dead and bleached within several years. They are also considering relocating their HQ to North Korea based on the warm reception the CSIRO climate scientists received. The scientists already there have confirmed that they experience a much more environmentally enlightened administration than Australia.

The tourism Minister said, "it would greatly expand the bleached coral tourist trade with the numbers expected to quadruple from 15 to 60 people per year over the next several years so the concerns of local tourist operators was totally baseless". When it was pointed out that tens of thousands people come to see live coral they replied "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further they were unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their dead coral overboard onto the reef, but it sure seemed that way".

The government also warned 'leftie greenies' that there time of futilely attempting to stop the economic progress of Australia was at an end and they would be introducing new legislation making it illegal to say nasty things about honourable multi-nationals.

When noted to the government spokespinner that they were only trying to put in a voice for the preservation of the planet for future generations they replied "that is not our problem, that is for future politicians to worry about".