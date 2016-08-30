Written by realwritercarl
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 30 August 2016

New technology startup W&P announced today that they have raised 12 million in funding from private investors. The smartphone app is fighting to become the first of its kind. W&P, which stands for Wiped and Pretty, tracks the progress of users as they wipe their ass and sends them a push notification once it is clean.

"We want to make the world a better place - with cleaner asses for everyone," said CEO Ron Butchkins, who said that he came up with the idea after his wife complained exactly 33 times that he wasn't wiping his rear end enough.

W&P solves an essential issue in today's world - and the modern bathroom has been left completely untouched thus far by the technological revolution, so there is plenty of room for growth. According to a survey conducted by W&P itself, roughly 57% of the U.S. population does not know how to determine if they've wiped well enough. Furthermore, of those 57%, 75% said they did not have the time to take a class in ass management.

"It's not just a learning issue, it's a time issue. Everyone is so busy nowadays, they don't have the time to constantly look back there, so the app does that for them," Butchkins said.

Butchkins highlighted a key feature of the app, which is a photo sensor that snaps a picture of the ass when it is wiped and pretty. Butchkins said that the user then has the option to rate the picture, and over time the app will compare saved pictures and adjust its functionality to fit the highest rated picture.

"It's all about the quality of the service," said Butchkins. "And if the user, like myself, has trouble determining if their ass is completely clean, we recommend showing the picture to a friend or loved one."

At this time, W&P is operating only in North America, but working to quickly expand its services to other markets such as Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, Australia, and Greenland.

"We want to make this service accessible to everyone," said Global Operations Officer Ted Heiny. "So it doesn't matter if you're Swedish, or Mexican, or Brazilian, or a New Zealander. Whatever your nationality is, we want to make your heiny wiped and pretty."

At the time of the announcement, CEO Butchkins noted that his assistant was already making plans for him to travel to several of these exotic locations, using a sizeable chunk of that 12 million.

"I need to research their culture," Butchkins said. "Taste their wine, drink their beer, lie on their beaches, and most importantly, wipe my ass on their toilets."

Asked if the app is profitable yet, Butchkins said it wasn't. However, he also said that it didn't matter because "those dummy investors already gave me 12 million dollars."

Make realwritercarl's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

New Chemical element Trumperium discovered

A new chemical element has been discovered. Scientists have decided to call it Trumperium given its' eerily similar qualities to the Republican presidential candidate Trump. Its atomic profile looks like this. * Obeys no known laws of the...
View 'New Chemical element Trumperium discovered'

Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys

You can now add your sex toys to the Internet of Things: new "smart" sex toys will open up new capabilities for the devices and even social networking options for those who embrace the new technology. Trevor Maxon, inventor of the Boogie Pad Butt...
View 'Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys'

International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service

After the Census debacle ordinary Australians are unsure as to the security of their personal data, Hacker groups have offered to build a "Data Washing Web Site". Australian networks have been a happy hunting ground for hackers ever since Howard...
View 'International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service'

First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes

The latest images from space based satellites including the ongoing Voyager mission are returning some very strange data at the moment. Scientists already are familiar with super massive Black Holes, however there appears a newer far more malevole...
View 'First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes'

Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth

In a breaking development on the Trumphole threat to the planet, Admiral Kirk (ret) of the star ship USS Enterprise is to come out of retirement to lead a mission to tackle the Trumphole reported by Scientists to have a deadly earth trajectory. Sh...
View 'Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth'

Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers

As Admiral Kirk (ret) of the Starship USS Enterprise readies for his battle with a rogue Trumphole heading for earth a bigger fight between Hacktavists and Hollywood lawyers has erupted. Hacktavists claim that this is far too important for any pet...
View 'Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers'

Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch

As Admiral James T. Kirk (frmly ret. but now temp unret.) prepares his ship and film crew for his planetary life and death battle with the rogue Trumphole™ heading towards earth. Many well wishers from around the world are paying their last...
View 'Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch'

Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™

Only days after launch James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise get their first taste of battle in the initial engagement. Obviously the entire world is waiting with baited breath as Kirk makes his post battle report to World Leaders. Despite Holly...
View 'Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™'

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 4?

7 23 25 12
55 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more