Wednesday, 31 August 2016

image for Research Scientists discover PTSD not really accurate - Have renamed it IGSTWFNGRAGARDFVAWIGHS™
Vets as far back as the Bronze Age to be dug up and force fed Zombie-Pills™

Scientists working deep undercover in the Amazon, in conjunction with tribal Shamans have discovered that PTSD is not really a thing. They have uncovered a pharmaceutical conspiracy to drug out half a million War Vets with profiteering Zombie-Pills™.

They have now proposed an amendment to DSM 5 (Diagnostic Service Manual) changing the name to IGSTWFNGRAGARDFVAWIGHS™ - I Got Sent To War For No Good Reason And Got A Raw Deal From Vets Affairs When I Got Home Syndrome™ .

This is also backed up by archaeological evidence from the Bronze Age that actually had no blue pills at all, but also had no PTSD. Scientists suggest this is from the change of how they are re-integrated back into civilian society, when in previous epochs they weren't treated like economic floatsom.

Apparently to the great surprise of Veterans Affairs, human kindness and allowing them to talk through their trauma actually heals them without medication at all. Whilst scientists were initially hopeful of a change in attitude form the Western Governments this was dashed by a reactionary rear-guard propaganda campaign from the Trump-Drugged-Out-Death-Star-Fox-Hole-™.

Using Putin-Buddies™ excellently devised Dezinformatsiya™ weapons strategy they have been able to get legislation introduced into Western Governments to retrospectively force all Vets as far back as the Bronze Age onto Zombie-Pills™.

Intelligence sources tell Kirk it appears as though they are afraid retired Vets will be called upon to defend the Earth against the Trumphole™ threat that Kirk is leading the Defence Forces and have decided it is better if they are kept doped out on Zombie Pills™ to both finance their war effort as well as reduce experienced front line troops availability.

As such war veterans from the last 5 thousand years are to be dug up and force fed Zombie-Pills™

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

