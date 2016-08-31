Written by Jung in the Jungle
Wednesday, 31 August 2016

image for Trumphole™ Commanders loan Putin-Buddy™ their WMH™ to try out on Northern Europe
Puttin-Buddy™ adopting some radical new Cold War strategies from his Trumphole-Buddy™

It appears as though Putin-Buddy™ has rekindled the cold war which has gone quite cold, but his latest weapon is not nuclear but TwatterTwit™ Dezinformatsiya™

The now irrelevant and not so big or imposing USSR has re-engineered its cold war program to take on the failing Superstates but this time is using technology from his Trumphole-Buddies™. After the successful deployment at LA Airport starting a mass panic and poor old Zorro getting gunned down in a hail of bullets they have loaned it to Putin-Buddy™ to test the susceptibility of Northern European states with the WMH Superstition-Panic-Gun™.

Apparently with excellent results as Sweden, from pressure from its TwatterTwit™ constituency has decided not to join NATO. It seems as though the Crimea annexation has made the Swedish nervous and the time is right to deploy TwatterTwit™ Dezinformatsiya™ Gun. This is a specifically Russian derivative of the Superstition-Panic-Gun™.

Trumphole™ Commanders are further delighted at how easy it is to create mass hysteria and say their WMH is fast approaching invincibility.

They claim that the Kirk-Cooper-Crunch™ was a temporary setback and they are preparing for another onslaught, probably at its most hysteria ridden financial capability - Wailing Street™

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

