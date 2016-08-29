Written by Jung in the Jungle
Monday, 29 August 2016

image for Kirk gives the Trumphole™ a Cooper-Cruncher™ and it retreats back to its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™
The Trumphole™ has retreated behind its Army of Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™

The Trumphole™ emerged from its cluster of death stars to launch a surpirse attack on planetary media outlets only to be roundly whipped by Kirks Cooper-Cruncher™. It appears as though it has retreated into its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™ protected by its army of Fox-Death-Stars™.

After mounting a sneak attack following the diplomatic meeting The Trumphole mounted a surprise WMH attack on mainstream media machines.

Apparently this time, unlike the Australian attack, though the outcome was far from effective. Death Star weapons designers it appears have underestimated how dumb the antipodean gummy bears islanders are. They have applied the same weapon against the continents only to be Cooper-Crunched™.

Spock has urged Kirk to take the strategic advantage and surround the Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™ army and use the same JFK Cuba blockade move. However he doesn't enough ships at this stage and will be seeking further funding form Earth Leaders at the next strategic conference.

A further interesting link with Butt-Babies™ has been made by Fox Mulder after his investigation of Kim Kardashians ever expanding butt. He now believes there are firm links with the alien source of Butt-Babies™ and Trumpholes™ and Trumploditis™ and will take his findings to the USS Enterprise in the coming days.

He was unable to give any further disclosures at this time without risking earths defence fleet. Though when speaking to this reporter in his office in the basement, as he leaned back in his chair he mused this was far bigger than the smoking dude, and would be the biggest challenge he and Scully had ever faced.

"This goes well beyond a few decaying alien cadavers and some cinematic effects", he cautioned. He was looking forward to his discussions with Spock in particular as he had always been a Spock fan and could leverage his pan-dimensional expertise in pulling together the bigger picture of what was the actual alien conspiracy going down here.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

More fake news stories

Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys

You can now add your sex toys to the Internet of Things: new "smart" sex toys will open up new capabilities for the devices and even social networking options for those who embrace the new technology. Trevor Maxon, inventor of the Boogie Pad Butt...
View 'Meet The New Generation Of Smart Sex Toys'

New Chemical element Trumperium discovered

A new chemical element has been discovered. Scientists have decided to call it Trumperium given its' eerily similar qualities to the Republican presidential candidate Trump. Its atomic profile looks like this. * Obeys no known laws of the...
View 'New Chemical element Trumperium discovered'

First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes

The latest images from space based satellites including the ongoing Voyager mission are returning some very strange data at the moment. Scientists already are familiar with super massive Black Holes, however there appears a newer far more malevole...
View 'First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes'

International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service

After the Census debacle ordinary Australians are unsure as to the security of their personal data, Hacker groups have offered to build a "Data Washing Web Site". Australian networks have been a happy hunting ground for hackers ever since Howard...
View 'International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service'

Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth

In a breaking development on the Trumphole threat to the planet, Admiral Kirk (ret) of the star ship USS Enterprise is to come out of retirement to lead a mission to tackle the Trumphole reported by Scientists to have a deadly earth trajectory. Sh...
View 'Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth'

Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch

As Admiral James T. Kirk (frmly ret. but now temp unret.) prepares his ship and film crew for his planetary life and death battle with the rogue Trumphole™ heading towards earth. Many well wishers from around the world are paying their last...
View 'Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch'

Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers

As Admiral Kirk (ret) of the Starship USS Enterprise readies for his battle with a rogue Trumphole heading for earth a bigger fight between Hacktavists and Hollywood lawyers has erupted. Hacktavists claim that this is far too important for any pet...
View 'Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers'

Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™

Only days after launch James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise get their first taste of battle in the initial engagement. Obviously the entire world is waiting with baited breath as Kirk makes his post battle report to World Leaders. Despite Holly...
View 'Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™'

