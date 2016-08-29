The Trumphole™ emerged from its cluster of death stars to launch a surpirse attack on planetary media outlets only to be roundly whipped by Kirks Cooper-Cruncher™. It appears as though it has retreated into its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™ protected by its army of Fox-Death-Stars™.

After mounting a sneak attack following the diplomatic meeting The Trumphole mounted a surprise WMH attack on mainstream media machines.

Apparently this time, unlike the Australian attack, though the outcome was far from effective. Death Star weapons designers it appears have underestimated how dumb the antipodean gummy bears islanders are. They have applied the same weapon against the continents only to be Cooper-Crunched™.

Spock has urged Kirk to take the strategic advantage and surround the Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™ army and use the same JFK Cuba blockade move. However he doesn't enough ships at this stage and will be seeking further funding form Earth Leaders at the next strategic conference.

A further interesting link with Butt-Babies™ has been made by Fox Mulder after his investigation of Kim Kardashians ever expanding butt. He now believes there are firm links with the alien source of Butt-Babies™ and Trumpholes™ and Trumploditis™ and will take his findings to the USS Enterprise in the coming days.

He was unable to give any further disclosures at this time without risking earths defence fleet. Though when speaking to this reporter in his office in the basement, as he leaned back in his chair he mused this was far bigger than the smoking dude, and would be the biggest challenge he and Scully had ever faced.

"This goes well beyond a few decaying alien cadavers and some cinematic effects", he cautioned. He was looking forward to his discussions with Spock in particular as he had always been a Spock fan and could leverage his pan-dimensional expertise in pulling together the bigger picture of what was the actual alien conspiracy going down here.