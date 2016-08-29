Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Monday, 29 August 2016

image for Fox Mulder suspicious Trumploditis™ is an alien - opens an X-file
Yek - This Trumploditis is a grotesque creature

After seeing early pictures of Hominid Trumploditis™ Mulder and Scully have had the cadarva sent to them for an identification autopsy.

They are now investigating the origins of the grotesque monster said to be over a million years old. As can be seen from the autopsy picture it certainly is a grotesque creature and markedly alien in its biology.

"Early results indicate it is clearly alien and we have contacted the Leahkey dynasty to discuss the naming accuracy as we think it looks more like a Alienoideas than a Hominid derivative to me", Scully remarked to waiting press.

Mulder, of course given such extensive experience in X-Files, can see the government wide conspiracy playing out and is aggregating his findings. He believes it is far to coincidental that the Trumpholes™, Butt-Babies™ and now Trumploditis™ have appeared at the same time.

He has obtained a piece of the recently discovered Trumperium™ and will be taking it with him when he meets with Kirk and Spock to discuss their autopsy findings.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

