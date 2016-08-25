Written by Jung in the Jungle
Thursday, 25 August 2016

image for New species Hominid Trumploditis™ discovered in Rift Valley Africa
A real ugly looking primitive species (reconstructed from archaeological finds)

Another of the famed palaeontologists from the Leahkey dynasty has made another amazing discovery in the deserts of Africa today.

As tradition dictates, since they discovered it they own the naming rights and have decided to call it Hominid Trumploditis™.

Its characteristics are similar to the Neanderthal but is much older, more primitive and squawked in more ape like sounds. It also lacked higher order logical skills and preferred to use bluster and grunting to communicate.

Other characteristics were it was not altruistic like other hominids and there was quite a bit of evidence even this early in the archeological dig program it ate its own children.

It was also highly narcissistic with a number found to have died from starvation from being transfixed by their own reflection in swamp water.

It appears as though it was also highly toxic to its local environment with a great deal of environmental degradation found at Trumploditis™ sites. In fact scientists think it may be able to trace the destruction of countless empires from the presence of the ugly critter.

There was very little evidence of large camp sites meaning it was incapable of large group socio-political organisation. Tools were all very primitive with little evidence of generational evolutionary progression.

Scientists are puzzled how genetic remnants have survived to this day when all indications are it failed in its own evolutionary time circa a million years ago.

There was also considerable archeological evidence of WMH (Weapons of Mass Hysteria) found in some of the bone based genetic analysis. Apparently hysteria was so common place amongst the species members it was actually encoded into their DNA. There are even specific hysteria feeding cells not found in other hominids though somewhat similar to addiction cells, potentially meaning not only did they feed off hysteria they were positively addicted to it.

Scientists says this correlates to the trail of empire destruction found at the several sites already excavated. "It is common scientific knowledge that mass hysteria is one of the socio-political, critical mass, triggers for empire failure", scientists confirmed.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

