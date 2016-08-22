In a surprise move the Trumphole™ has sent Trumphette™ diplomats to the Enterprise to engage in a diplomatic exchange.

Though initially nervous Kirk and Spock following Galactic diplomatic protocol were not in a position to deny the meet and greet. Though Kirk did quietly talk to Sulu about his concerns and took a special instant teleporter beacon stashed in his underpants should the meeting 'go south'.

So as they nervously gave Scotty the order to beam them to the neutral Death Star where the meeting was being held. Kirk reflected that it seemed to take longer than it typically did and there seemed to be a lot of the smoke and mirrors as they passed through that was out of the ordinary.

Upon arrival they were ushered into a meeting room the size of a Gothic Cathederal with nothing but a glistening gold board table and some chairs in the centre. Spock took out his scanner to check for covert life forms but the room appeared to be clean. As they approached the board room the Trumphole™ commander and his entourage appeared from a camoflagued door at the opposite end of the hall.

They all took their respective seats and the Trumphole™ commander began, "Greetings earthlings we hope you will understand resistance is futile and there is no point in opposing our fleets as domination of your planet was inevitable". He went on to say that "the media had given him a bad rap and he wasn't the bad guy at all, in fact his goal was to make earth great again".

Kirk cleared his throat, looked steely eyed at the array of Trumphettes™ and replied, "lets leave the spin for the gummy bears, what was the purpose of the meeting".

The commander replied "your hubris bravery will do you no good here Kirk, we are immune to your cinematic effects. We want to to know that resistance is useless, our WMH (Weapons of Mass Hysteria) can destroy your entire planet".

Kirk butted in "We are a proud species and we will not bow to your tyranny, your weapons can not possibly work against us", as he slammed his fist upon the table.

"Ha your wrong, we have already tested them out and they working fine and ready for a global attack", they bellowed back amongst catcalls and hisses. See here on the planetary viewer they bragged, "we have let loose the superstitious gun on a pokey little island and have created mass hysteria out of nothing". The viewer showed massive protests against their own leader for giving a homeless guy $5 and were baying for political blood.

Spock was speechless, he was the first to see the full impact. For a surreal moment only the ticking of a grandfather clock in the background and some Southpark birds tweeting in the silence were apparent. He knew they were in some deep crap here, but kept his poker face intact, this was no time for even a glimmer of weakness.

Kirk asked "what did he want", they replied "we want earth for our playground".

They both knew this was going to end badly so Kirk enacting diplomatic protocols advised he would have to speak to world leaders for their opinion and he would take his leave now.

A long nervous pause ensued and finally the silence was broken when the Trumphettes™ replied "but of course".