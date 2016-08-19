In a predicted move after Kirks initial engagement the Trumphole™ mothership had retreated to planet Camoflagium for a refit and to top up on smoke and mirrors which were running low.

They have located 2 death stars looking for more galactic profile and they are rumoured to be in transit from the other side of the Event Horizon (the term used by astro-physicists to denote the boundary between space and a black hole), to join the battle against Kirk.

One of the Death Stars known affectionately to the Imperial Storm Troopers as Katherine the Con was excited to be involved noting her inital pick was a bummer and consequently her public profile lacked any zest recently, so was keen to get amongst the blood and guts.

The other is the ex backstreet planet destroyer BannonBuster. He was the one who famously advised President Zaphod Beeblebrox how to beat Humma Kavula for the Galactic elections. Observers said it was a tough ugly war and left many scared and the social razed policy he adopted from the scorched earth war strategies have decimated Beetlejuices planetary lifestyle forever.

The Trumphole™ mother ship is said to be readying for another launch for what is termed the 'mother of all cons'. They are rumoured to be fitted out with WMH (Weapons of Mass Hysteria).

Spock has developed a strategy to deal with the onslaught expected in the next round of battleground engagements that involves sorties longer than 'American TV Sound Bites' which he is confident will exhaust their stamina and offer some solid attack vectors.

The ever vigilant Spock had noted a potential covert financial gain agenda in that the Trumphole™ was potentially pregnant with a Butt-Baby™. This had a huge marketing potential and possibly a way of building a huge media empire. All this attention commentators are now saying may very well be just a smokescreen for a Butt-Baby™ empire that they are conspiring with Kim Kardashian about.

Kardashian refused to confirm or deny any potential commercial deals she has done with a Trumphole™ Butt-Baby™ and said any details would be released by her lawyer.

Asked if she thought aiding and abetting such a deadly force that had the potential to destroy the earth was good for the planet, she said "her new range of Butt-Baby™ designer wear and accessories would effectively distract all the gummy bears and hose down the alarmists".