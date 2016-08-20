Written by Waskily Wabbit
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Sex, Oral Sex

Saturday, 20 August 2016

image for 69% of all Americans Approve of Oral Sex

A clinical research study at the Upjohn Downjill University Think Tank has concluded a favorable opinion of oral sex.

A diverse collection of information was gathered stating that when asked about sexual gratification and where the subjects found it, Most agreed that Oral was the best, ranking 69% to the 32% for missionary, and the lowest percentage being given at .2% for "Pegging by Disney Midget behind the Chuck E Cheese in Orlando".

The study was conducted over a broad range of correlation data and has identified clinical prudish amongst conservatives but also clinical nymphomania and gay/curious tendencies in conservative Christian circles.

Over 20,000 people had been selected to to participate in the study from across the country. The Think tank has judged California, Texas, OKlahoma, Florida, and Michigan (especially the Mackinac Island region) to be the most original in getting your freak on and gratifying yourself in the most unusual ways.

Trampoline sex is the weirdest by leaps and bounds, but Oral sex still wins out by a head.

Make Waskily Wabbit's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

The Trumphole™ plays the feigned diplomacy card and seeks meeting with Kirk.

In a surprise move the Trumphole™ has sent Trumphette™ diplomats to the Enterprise to engage in a diplomatic exchange. Though initially nervous Kirk and Spock following Galactic diplomatic protocol were not in a position to deny the me...
View 'The Trumphole™ plays the feigned diplomacy card and seeks meeting with Kirk.'

New species Hominid Trumploditis™ discovered in Rift Valley Africa

Another of the famed palaeontologists from the Leahkey dynasty has made another amazing discovery in the deserts of Africa today. As tradition dictates, since they discovered it they own the naming rights and have decided to call it Hominid Trumpl...
View 'New species Hominid Trumploditis™ discovered in Rift Valley Africa'

Suicide Bombers, Meet the "Bomburkalizer"

Tel Aviv; Israel: A new contraption may save scores of lives across the Middle East and the Western World from the menacing terror of suicide bombers. Israeli scientist have invented a device that fits fashionably on the human body, allows full unenc...
View 'Suicide Bombers, Meet the "Bomburkalizer"'

Kirk gives the Trumphole™ a Cooper-Cruncher™ and it retreats back to its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™

The Trumphole™ emerged from its cluster of death stars to launch a surpirse attack on planetary media outlets only to be roundly whipped by Kirks Cooper-Cruncher™. It appears as though it has retreated into its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole&...
View 'Kirk gives the Trumphole™ a Cooper-Cruncher™ and it retreats back to its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™'

Fox Mulder suspicious Trumploditis™ is an alien - opens an X-file

After seeing early pictures of Hominid Trumploditis™ Mulder and Scully have had the cadarva sent to them for an identification autopsy. They are now investigating the origins of the grotesque monster said to be over a million years old. As...
View 'Fox Mulder suspicious Trumploditis™ is an alien - opens an X-file'

New Startup W&P raises 12 million in funding

New technology startup W&P announced today that they have raised 12 million in funding from private investors. The smartphone app is fighting to become the first of its kind. W&P, which stands for Wiped and Pretty, tracks the progress of us...
View 'New Startup W&P raises 12 million in funding'

Trumphole™ Commanders loan Putin-Buddy™ their WMH™ to try out on Northern Europe

It appears as though Putin-Buddy™ has rekindled the cold war which has gone quite cold, but his latest weapon is not nuclear but TwatterTwit™ Dezinformatsiya™ The now irrelevant and not so big or imposing USSR has re-engineered i...
View 'Trumphole™ Commanders loan Putin-Buddy™ their WMH™ to try out on Northern Europe'

Research Scientists discover PTSD not really accurate - Have renamed it IGSTWFNGRAGARDFVAWIGHS™

Scientists working deep undercover in the Amazon, in conjunction with tribal Shamans have discovered that PTSD is not really a thing. They have uncovered a pharmaceutical conspiracy to drug out half a million War Vets with profiteering Zombie-Pills&...
View 'Research Scientists discover PTSD not really accurate - Have renamed it IGSTWFNGRAGARDFVAWIGHS™'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 1?

1 5 16 20
81 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more