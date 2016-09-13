Written by Jung in the Jungle
Tuesday, 13 September 2016

After Kirk sees the effect of Trumpholes™ WMH™ he calls in favour from Luke Skywalker
Luke and his Backpack Mac mate Yoyo to get back in the saddle

As the Trumphole™ and related allies WMH™ attacks makes huge gains, and the battle for survival of earth not going well, Kirk, Spock and Mulder have emerged from theri strategic meeting with grave concerns that they don't have enough fire power. Thus they have asked Luke Skywalker™ to come out of retirement and bring the Force™ to bear upon the Trumphole™ Fleet.

Skywalker™ had been following the threat closely and understands how grave the situation is. He noted they had been winning seemingly unstoppable battles using their earth bound cohorts and that Putins TwatterTwit Dezinformatsiya™ Gun™ (Dezinformatsiya™ is a separate Russian trademark), the Superstition Gun™, and the Paranoid Psychopathic Despot Gun™ weapons appear invincible. Skywalker is happy to join Kirks team but he has warned Enterprise crew members that he still can't shake his Oedipus Complex™ and that mungrel Darth Vader™ will probably turn up adding further risk to the mission.

The enterprise crew have been trying to get hold of the World Governments, but apparently the FBI has confiscated the mail servers checking for leaks. Kirk has even tried the old mail servers in the basement but they are auto-forwarding to North Korea and Russia.

It is rumoured that Kirk, Spock, Mulder and now Skywalker were meeting in an undisclosed location somewhere in space to decide on their next move.

Media are unsure if they are aware of the latest Trumphole™ Fleet staff recruitment and an urgent e-mail has been sent to the Enterprise from the basement, though with the FBI server confiscation it is unknown whether the communique has reached them yet.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

