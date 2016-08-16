Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 16 August 2016

image for Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch
James T. Kirk in final preparations before his mission launch to battle the rogue Trumphole™

As Admiral James T. Kirk (frmly ret. but now temp unret.) prepares his ship and film crew for his planetary life and death battle with the rogue Trumphole™ heading towards earth.

Many well wishers from around the world are paying their last respects for what could be his last, some are even saying, suicide mission. Unphased by the personal risks to himself and his crew, all volunteers, he has greeted his many well wishers with great affection.

Leaders from around the world thank him for bringing hope to the people of earth that the impending Armageddon can be averted by the fearless crew and technological superiority of the USS Enterprise.

Kirk was trailing a never before used 3 phase ray gun which the Department of Defence had been working on for decades. When asked was this the most invincible weapon ever created and would it assure the planet of victory, Kirk reminded everyone that the only guarantees in space were good ratings.

But the fact that in many movies previously he had pulled off amazing feats of heroism gave them confidence, though he warned the cinematic effects in this gig may be on a scale that was truly beyond what Hollywood could do. In which case it would come down to what he called "strategic aclaricity" or knowing when to make the hard calls, which is of course with all those missions behind him, was why he was chosen.

When asked how long did he think the battle may rage he was unsure but did not think a quick win was likely. "It will most likely be a series of initial battles feeling one another out, then some sort of regroup back near base camps with another series of battles then ensuing", he advised.

Intelligence sources indicate the Trumphole™ may have gotten hold of the Romulan Cloaking Device making early detection much more difficult, enabling them to sneak up behind them. But he was hopeful the Romulan Cloaking Detection device would aid in tracking the Trumphole™ which is now in its lurking phase.

He was now in his final stages of spacecraft readiness and everyone was on Defcon level 5. One of the few things left to do was a formal launch ball this evening, formal attire of course. The New York Symphony Orchestra would be playing and the conductor had written a special "Ode to you loyal heros of the skies" piece as the movie sound over in Dolby Surround Sound 6.1.

This reporter has special contacts with senior staff on the mission and will keep readers updated as and when reports become available.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™

Only days after launch James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise get their first taste of battle in the initial engagement. Obviously the entire world is waiting with baited breath as Kirk makes his post battle report to World Leaders. Despite Holly...
View 'Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™'

Trumphole™ agents scour galaxy looking for the "Worst of the Worst" to battle against Kirk

In a predicted move after Kirks initial engagement the Trumphole™ mothership had retreated to planet Camoflagium for a refit and to top up on smoke and mirrors which were running low. They have located 2 death stars looking for more galactic...
View 'Trumphole™ agents scour galaxy looking for the "Worst of the Worst" to battle against Kirk'

69% of all Americans Approve of Oral Sex

A clinical research study at the Upjohn Downjill University Think Tank has concluded a favorable opinion of oral sex. A diverse collection of information was gathered stating that when asked about sexual gratification and where the subjects found...
View '69% of all Americans Approve of Oral Sex'

The Trumphole™ plays the feigned diplomacy card and seeks meeting with Kirk.

In a surprise move the Trumphole™ has sent Trumphette™ diplomats to the Enterprise to engage in a diplomatic exchange. Though initially nervous Kirk and Spock following Galactic diplomatic protocol were not in a position to deny the me...
View 'The Trumphole™ plays the feigned diplomacy card and seeks meeting with Kirk.'

New species Hominid Trumploditis™ discovered in Rift Valley Africa

Another of the famed palaeontologists from the Leahkey dynasty has made another amazing discovery in the deserts of Africa today. As tradition dictates, since they discovered it they own the naming rights and have decided to call it Hominid Trumpl...
View 'New species Hominid Trumploditis™ discovered in Rift Valley Africa'

Suicide Bombers, Meet the "Bomburkalizer"

Tel Aviv; Israel: A new contraption may save scores of lives across the Middle East and the Western World from the menacing terror of suicide bombers. Israeli scientist have invented a device that fits fashionably on the human body, allows full unenc...
View 'Suicide Bombers, Meet the "Bomburkalizer"'

Kirk gives the Trumphole™ a Cooper-Cruncher™ and it retreats back to its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™

The Trumphole™ emerged from its cluster of death stars to launch a surpirse attack on planetary media outlets only to be roundly whipped by Kirks Cooper-Cruncher™. It appears as though it has retreated into its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole&...
View 'Kirk gives the Trumphole™ a Cooper-Cruncher™ and it retreats back to its Trump-Death-Star-Fox-Hole™'

Fox Mulder suspicious Trumploditis™ is an alien - opens an X-file

After seeing early pictures of Hominid Trumploditis™ Mulder and Scully have had the cadarva sent to them for an identification autopsy. They are now investigating the origins of the grotesque monster said to be over a million years old. As...
View 'Fox Mulder suspicious Trumploditis™ is an alien - opens an X-file'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 2?

2 4 11 23
64 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more