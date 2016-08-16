As Admiral James T. Kirk (frmly ret. but now temp unret.) prepares his ship and film crew for his planetary life and death battle with the rogue Trumphole™ heading towards earth.

Many well wishers from around the world are paying their last respects for what could be his last, some are even saying, suicide mission. Unphased by the personal risks to himself and his crew, all volunteers, he has greeted his many well wishers with great affection.

Leaders from around the world thank him for bringing hope to the people of earth that the impending Armageddon can be averted by the fearless crew and technological superiority of the USS Enterprise.

Kirk was trailing a never before used 3 phase ray gun which the Department of Defence had been working on for decades. When asked was this the most invincible weapon ever created and would it assure the planet of victory, Kirk reminded everyone that the only guarantees in space were good ratings.

But the fact that in many movies previously he had pulled off amazing feats of heroism gave them confidence, though he warned the cinematic effects in this gig may be on a scale that was truly beyond what Hollywood could do. In which case it would come down to what he called "strategic aclaricity" or knowing when to make the hard calls, which is of course with all those missions behind him, was why he was chosen.

When asked how long did he think the battle may rage he was unsure but did not think a quick win was likely. "It will most likely be a series of initial battles feeling one another out, then some sort of regroup back near base camps with another series of battles then ensuing", he advised.

Intelligence sources indicate the Trumphole™ may have gotten hold of the Romulan Cloaking Device making early detection much more difficult, enabling them to sneak up behind them. But he was hopeful the Romulan Cloaking Detection device would aid in tracking the Trumphole™ which is now in its lurking phase.

He was now in his final stages of spacecraft readiness and everyone was on Defcon level 5. One of the few things left to do was a formal launch ball this evening, formal attire of course. The New York Symphony Orchestra would be playing and the conductor had written a special "Ode to you loyal heros of the skies" piece as the movie sound over in Dolby Surround Sound 6.1.

This reporter has special contacts with senior staff on the mission and will keep readers updated as and when reports become available.