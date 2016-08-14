Written by Jung in the Jungle
Sunday, 14 August 2016

FBI shutdown Kirks mission rebroadcast citing coyright voilations

As Admiral Kirk (ret) of the Starship USS Enterprise readies for his battle with a rogue Trumphole heading for earth a bigger fight between Hacktavists and Hollywood lawyers has erupted.

Hacktavists claim that this is far too important for any petty Hollywood financial interests and they intend to re-broadcast Kirks upcoming battle across the internet for free. Hollywoood lawyers have taken moves in the Supreme Court for an injunction to stop this claiming loss or earnings. The judge agrees with the request as copyright laws are being impinged and it is costing them profits and has granted the injunction citing that "nothing is more important than copyright law".

Hacktivists are incensed that even at a critical juncture of the earths survival multi-national financial interests still rule the legal system. When clarification was sought from the judges society they reiterated "that their job was to enforce the law and any other issue like the survival of the planet were outside their jurisdictional scope".

With the first rebroadcast site shutdown by the FBI Hacktavists scramble to put up a other ones. The FBI says it will hunt them all down until they realise that nothing is more important for the survival of the planet than obeying copyright law.

When incensed reporters claimed that Kirks battle and the planets survival were more important they advised them to wait for Hollywoods official release. When reporters sneeringly replied "there wouldn't be a movie if Kirk lost", they referred reporters to the Judges Society who they said had the most power to determine what was good for the planet, not some snotty nose bunch of leftie journalistic radicals".

The special branch of Animal Activists called Catavists have weighed in on the issue at this dire time in our planets history with another critical issue. They are demanding to know if any of the injured cats from the Census raid in Western Sydney were being taken on Kirks mission. "It is critical that cats are properly prepared and briefed for the mission and are not just be taken along to be used as cannon fodder", they warned. Catavists are warning they will blockade the launch if their demands are not met.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

