Sunday, 14 August 2016

image for Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth
Admiral Kirk (ret) says he is ready for one last mission to save the earth

In a breaking development on the Trumphole threat to the planet, Admiral Kirk (ret) of the star ship USS Enterprise is to come out of retirement to lead a mission to tackle the Trumphole reported by Scientists to have a deadly earth trajectory.

Shore leave for all Enterprise crew had been cancelled and they had been recalled to star base camp for mission briefing and urgent deployment. When asked about the fact some crew members were dead and many others old he replied "that the spirit of going where no man had gone before would energise them to defeat the evil Trumphole threatening the very existence of earth". Despite Scotties warnings that "she can ye not take it admiral" he was to press on.

Preliminary briefings had alerted him to the full extent of the threat faced by the planet and he noted this would be his crews biggest challenge yet. When asked how long it would take to ready the ship for this vital mission he replied, "the ship is ready we just need to get the film crew ready on the support ship and we will launch immediately".

He was queried for his assessment of the gravity of the situation and noted that "in space wars there were no guarantees but he did enjoy the thrill of the hunt and it was always good for ratings". He said "it seemed his role was to stand between the earth and all its cosmic threats and he was proud to be a true Hollywood hero and would not balk in the face of script writers offering him poor lines".

When asked if he possessed enough weapons fire power to counter the rogue Trumpholes he stated the government had been developing some "highly classified weaponry never before used on a space mission and it was called a 3 phase Hillary Blaster but was unable to give any further details", and quoted the government policy "it is our policy to not discuss policy or the details of any operation that may or may not be ongoing at this time, we will not expose any current investigations as when the public find out, terrorists everywhere win and innocent lives are put at risk, and further we are unable to confirm or deny that boat refugees were throwing their children overboard into Trumpholes, but it sure seemed that way".

World governments have setup a live viewing portal around the globe, but Hollywood lawyers had them turned off citing copyright laws. "If people want to know whether Kirk can save the earth from this hideous threat of rouge Trumpholes they would have to pay their money and see the movie with everyone else", they stated. When reporters complained that given the very existence of earth it was a matter of vital importance to everyone on the globe and should be broadcast they replied "going soft on terrorism is unpatriotic and profitable and they had taken a supreme court injunction on social activists re-broadcasting illegally, nothing is more important than the profits from copyright", they claimed.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

