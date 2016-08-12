After the Census debacle ordinary Australians are unsure as to the security of their personal data, Hacker groups have offered to build a "Data Washing Web Site".

Australian networks have been a happy hunting ground for hackers ever since Howard gave them away to the multi-nationals. Their security measures are so trivial that they decided to not compromise them but use them as a honey pot. This is a hackers term of a benign site used to attract many others and embed machine commandeering and data acquisition trojans.

Hackers got a bad rap in the media and were looking to increase their global persona they claimed. "After all we have a superior moral agenda and our collective technical skills make both IBM and the Feds look like gummy bears".

When they had finished the site they would publish the URL so that Australians could see what data had been collected and more importantly who the ABS had on sold it to. They would then for a small fee hack the offending purchaser of your data and nuke their server farm on your behalf. It was noted by this reporter that this was something of a departure from their usual clandestine profile. They agreed but said our intentions are often mis-understood but now we have a new PR guy and he is getting us a better global presence.

When asked how could Australians be sure you had ALL their data they offered a short technical description on how using web service calls they could access many different data stores around the world in real time and build a 3D view of your life. Using sources like Facebook which it said the government was already selling public data to and various Feds this aggregate view of every Australian was quite simple, it was more the elegance of the Web graphics layout that was difficult. They were hoping to use Google Analytics to provide a common user interface that all Australians knew.

When asked how such a sophisticated hack could be pulled off they noted that the IBM administrators used the same password on every Fed server.