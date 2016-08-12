Written by Jung in the Jungle
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 12 August 2016

image for International Hackers feel sorry for ordinary Australians - to offer free census data washing service
Hackers setting up a Census data washing service for Australians who are nervous about government assurances

After the Census debacle ordinary Australians are unsure as to the security of their personal data, Hacker groups have offered to build a "Data Washing Web Site".

Australian networks have been a happy hunting ground for hackers ever since Howard gave them away to the multi-nationals. Their security measures are so trivial that they decided to not compromise them but use them as a honey pot. This is a hackers term of a benign site used to attract many others and embed machine commandeering and data acquisition trojans.

Hackers got a bad rap in the media and were looking to increase their global persona they claimed. "After all we have a superior moral agenda and our collective technical skills make both IBM and the Feds look like gummy bears".

When they had finished the site they would publish the URL so that Australians could see what data had been collected and more importantly who the ABS had on sold it to. They would then for a small fee hack the offending purchaser of your data and nuke their server farm on your behalf. It was noted by this reporter that this was something of a departure from their usual clandestine profile. They agreed but said our intentions are often mis-understood but now we have a new PR guy and he is getting us a better global presence.

When asked how could Australians be sure you had ALL their data they offered a short technical description on how using web service calls they could access many different data stores around the world in real time and build a 3D view of your life. Using sources like Facebook which it said the government was already selling public data to and various Feds this aggregate view of every Australian was quite simple, it was more the elegance of the Web graphics layout that was difficult. They were hoping to use Google Analytics to provide a common user interface that all Australians knew.

When asked how such a sophisticated hack could be pulled off they noted that the IBM administrators used the same password on every Fed server.

Make Jung in the Jungle's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes

The latest images from space based satellites including the ongoing Voyager mission are returning some very strange data at the moment. Scientists already are familiar with super massive Black Holes, however there appears a newer far more malevole...
View 'First pictures from Carl Sagans Voyager Probe of Trumpholes'

Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth

In a breaking development on the Trumphole threat to the planet, Admiral Kirk (ret) of the star ship USS Enterprise is to come out of retirement to lead a mission to tackle the Trumphole reported by Scientists to have a deadly earth trajectory. Sh...
View 'Admiral Kirk (ret) to come out of retirement to hunt Trumphole heading towards earth'

Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers

As Admiral Kirk (ret) of the Starship USS Enterprise readies for his battle with a rogue Trumphole heading for earth a bigger fight between Hacktavists and Hollywood lawyers has erupted. Hacktavists claim that this is far too important for any pet...
View 'Hacktavists rebroadcasting Kirks battle with the deadly Trumphole are shutdown by Hollywood lawyers'

Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch

As Admiral James T. Kirk (frmly ret. but now temp unret.) prepares his ship and film crew for his planetary life and death battle with the rogue Trumphole™ heading towards earth. Many well wishers from around the world are paying their last...
View 'Kirk visited by World Leaders on the eve of his Life and Death Trumphole™ mission launch'

Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™

Only days after launch James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise get their first taste of battle in the initial engagement. Obviously the entire world is waiting with baited breath as Kirk makes his post battle report to World Leaders. Despite Holly...
View 'Kirk reports back from the frontier of his initial sighting and first battle with the rogue Trumphole™'

Trumphole™ agents scour galaxy looking for the "Worst of the Worst" to battle against Kirk

In a predicted move after Kirks initial engagement the Trumphole™ mothership had retreated to planet Camoflagium for a refit and to top up on smoke and mirrors which were running low. They have located 2 death stars looking for more galactic...
View 'Trumphole™ agents scour galaxy looking for the "Worst of the Worst" to battle against Kirk'

69% of all Americans Approve of Oral Sex

A clinical research study at the Upjohn Downjill University Think Tank has concluded a favorable opinion of oral sex. A diverse collection of information was gathered stating that when asked about sexual gratification and where the subjects found...
View '69% of all Americans Approve of Oral Sex'

The Trumphole™ plays the feigned diplomacy card and seeks meeting with Kirk.

In a surprise move the Trumphole™ has sent Trumphette™ diplomats to the Enterprise to engage in a diplomatic exchange. Though initially nervous Kirk and Spock following Galactic diplomatic protocol were not in a position to deny the me...
View 'The Trumphole™ plays the feigned diplomacy card and seeks meeting with Kirk.'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 5?

6 8 20 24
65 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more