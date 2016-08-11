You can now add your sex toys to the Internet of Things: new "smart" sex toys will open up new capabilities for the devices and even social networking options for those who embrace the new technology.

Trevor Maxon, inventor of the Boogie Pad Butt Dialer, has started his own line of F**ktastic Smart Toys that do way more than just stimulate your no-no parts.

Maxon demonstrates the F**ktastic (rhymes with ducktastic) app on an I-Phone at his lab in Chicago.

"One of our test subjects wore the Bluetooth enabled F**ktastic Cock Ring and used the app to record a session. Once he ends the session, a window comes up with stats for the session--OK here it shows duration, calories, even the amount of pelvic thrusts or strokes are captured. Click here to see your heart rate for the session in a graph form. Now if you want you can add notes to the session, like name of partner, number of orgasms."

As if recording and measuring the details of your sex life on an app were not enough, he shows how you can post your stats to share online with the F**ktastic community.

"Now I've already set up a F**ktastic profile for this test subject and can share the stats to his page, now I'll check the options to share on Facebook and Instagram, and done."

There is a real "ick" factor at the thought of people sharing this stuff on Facebook. Do you really want to see you Uncle Bob's sex stats or the names of his sex partners even if it's not your aunt? This reporter asked the inventor if this wasn't all too much information?

"Absolutely Not," he said, "People are already sharing every intimate detail of their lives and bodily functions online, we're just helping them quantify it and present it in a fun way with the social community."

"Now let me show you the F**ktastic Smart Vibrator which features all the same recording features as the cock ring, but we've beefed up the hardware in response to our test subjects requests. Many test subjects said the standard vibrators were wimpy and could use more power. We upgraded our smart vibrator with a heavy duty servo in a very small package, the USB cord takes care of the extra power needs. You attach to any USB power available so you no longer have to worry about changing batteries or even replacing an entire unit when it's proprietary battery wears out."

Control Sex Toys Over The Internet

Maxon's plans are ambitious: With F**ktastic Chat you can have virtual sex and control your partners smart vibrator via the chat connection. The F**ktastic cock ring has a squeeze function as well as several vibrate speeds and patterns so there's fun for both sexes. You can even stream movies from the F**ktastic network alone or with online partners and you can let the movie control your connected sex toys.

Security Threats Loom

There have been some serious concerns about security with the new Bluetooth enabled sex toys: what's to keep someone from hacking your smart dildo?

"You just don't leave these devices unlocked," Maxon says, "the same security procedures should be used as you would for any wireless device."

Given the scarce attention that most people pay to computer and mobile security, our Spoof security experts say to turn off Bluetooth on your sex toys, or just take a pass on the new devices all together.