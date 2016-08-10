Written by Jung in the Jungle
Wednesday, 10 August 2016

A new chemical element has been discovered. Scientists have decided to call it Trumperium given its' eerily similar qualities to the Republican presidential candidate Trump.

Its atomic profile looks like this.

  • Obeys no known laws of the Universe
  • Has no central nucleus and a random electron movement patterns
  • Is resistant to observation
  • Emanates tremendous amount of smoke and mirrors when stressed
  • Ultimately destructive to its environment


Scientists also considered naming it a "virus in a nice suit", but the evolutionary biology guys already had that one trademarked.

The properties of the new element were so radical that some form of logical association with the existing periodic table seemed unlikely. "It is so radically different it could almost be called alien", said scientists.

They had also detected but as of yet had insufficient evidence that super massive black holes capable of swallowing entire solar systems emanated from this element. The preliminary name for this yet to be discovered phenomena was a "Trumphole".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

