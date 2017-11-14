The inventor of the word fake, the man with the plan and the very small hands, the Donald, the Don with the Most (except for Donny Most, from Happy Days) President of the New World Order Donald Trump has admitted that he really is too old for this shit, and that all of the hours he spends on Twitter are eating into his increasingly important nap-time.

Speaking to us from under his desk in the Oval House the orange man told us:'Man, I am in my Seventies. How can I expect to run the world at my age. We have that Rocket Man bloke wanting to take over the world, and I and I alone stand between him and complete world domination'.

Danny Glover, who first coined the phrase 'I am too old for this shit' in police documentary Lethal Weapon said 'Donald Trump can take credit for that phrase if he wants. He takes credit for practically everything as it is, and besides which, I really am too old for this shit'.