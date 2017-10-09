Yes, Harvey Weinstein practiced some questionable office procedures during his successful film career at Miramax and The Weinstein company, but no one has described Harvey as an "F…ing moron" as Secretary of State (and top diplomat) Rex Tillerson is purported to have said about Donald Trump.

Ouch!

Never blame the victim, but ladies, seriously, didn't mother ever tell you: Do not attend a conference, meeting, get-together, powwow, rendezvous, assignation or job interview in a guy's hotel room?

Mike Tyson demonstrated years ago that a lady doesn't visit a guy's hotel room anytime, particularly at 2 am.

It's a guy's hotel room. His private man cave. Every hotel room has a bed. A bed should never be in close proximity to a job interview, unless, well, it's that kind of job interview. But mother certainly wasn't thinking of that kind of job.

However, apparently, Harvey didn't limit his trysts to hotel rooms but used any stationary object including conference rooms, boardrooms, taxis, restaurants, cabanas, planes, trains, limos, etc. During his career, he gave the world such films as Kill Bill, Chicago, Lord of the Rings, Shakespeare In Love, Gwyneth Paltrow, who coupled with Chris Martin and begat Apple, Moses, and Goop, and following several years announced they were planning to uncouple.

Still, Secretary of State Tillerson isn't calling Harvey Weinstein a, "F…ing moron".

Perhaps Harvey's very talented spouse may do the honors, but Harvey Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein company which remains a mystery, as he owns the company.

I fire myself? I'm going into therapy? Spending more time with family? I'm a f…ing moron?

Donald Trump is also about to get fired. If indicted by Robert Mueller for collusion with Russia during his presidential election, (say like flipping votes on election night) then Trump and Pence go. Hillary Clinton says she won't rule out challenging the legitimacy of the 2016 election and she'll become the legitimate President of the United States.

Whoopee!

Once Harvey finds Jesus, zips up and leans to practice proper manners, he might consider making a film out of A Very British Lesson, by K.C. Bell.