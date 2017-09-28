The International Union of Clowns, after having their convention that they all rode to in one tiny car, announced that they would be awarding Predident Donald Trump a lifetime membership in the prestigious clown union.

"We feel that no one has helped make people as aware of clowns as Donald Trump. Whatever he says and does, you swear he can't be serious but he is!! And who promotes funny hair better than Trump?" said the Clown Union President.

"Donald Trump looks funny, and talks crazy. We are proud to call him a fellow clown for life!" said a statement read at the Clown Convention.