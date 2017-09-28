Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump, Clowns

Thursday, 28 September 2017

image for International Union of Clowns Awards Donald Trump Lifetime Membership
If you think this is scary, you should see Trump with his clown makeup on!

The International Union of Clowns, after having their convention that they all rode to in one tiny car, announced that they would be awarding Predident Donald Trump a lifetime membership in the prestigious clown union.

"We feel that no one has helped make people as aware of clowns as Donald Trump. Whatever he says and does, you swear he can't be serious but he is!! And who promotes funny hair better than Trump?" said the Clown Union President.

"Donald Trump looks funny, and talks crazy. We are proud to call him a fellow clown for life!" said a statement read at the Clown Convention.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 5?

1 12 3 6
67 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more