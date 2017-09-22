Hollyweed, CA Emmy winner Elizabeth Floss, who is a member of the Cherch of Scamatology, revealed that it is a requirement that all True Believers of the Xenu Story must use at, the minimun, at least one curse word per fifty extemporaneous words spoken.

"This is one reason why you do not EVER see the spokesperson, Davey Makemerich, speaking in public. It is widely known that his language is not for sensitive ears, since he sticks closely to the cherch doctrine and cherch rules, even if he has to make them up himself" said an anonymous Scamatologist.

The Cherch of Scamatology had "No #%^@*# comment."